Robyn Announces ‘Honey’ Tour Dates

CREDIT: Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Sound Content Pool

Robyn, whose first album in eight years, “Honey,” has met with an ecstatic response from critics, today announced dates for North American and European tour dates in support of the album. The dates appear in full below.

The tour launches in Norway on Feb. 5, 2019, moves through Scandinavia and then to North America before returning to Europe and concluding in London on April 12. Tickets for Robyn’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York went on sale last Friday and sold out the same day.

In its review of “Honey,” Variety said: “The album is both elated and tense, blissful and sad. Its meticulous arrangements, pristine production and densely layered vocals imply years of obsessive work, but it rarely gets bogged down in details. It’s perfectionist but not stiff; there’s a spirit of freedom and abandon that overrules any rigidity.”

02/05/19 – Konserthus – Stavanger

02/06/19 – USF Rokeriet – Bergen

02/08/19 – Live Kongressen – Malmo

02/09/19 – Gothenburg Studios – Gothenburg

 

02/23/19 – The Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

02/26/19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

02/28/19 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC

03/01/19 – Paramount – Seattle, WA

03/05/19 – Palace Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

03/06/19 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

03/08/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/09/19 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

03/11/19 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

03/13/19 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

03/14/19 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

 

04/03/19 – Tonhalle – Munich

04/05/19 – Palladium – Cologne

04/06/19 – UFO Velodrome – Berlin

04/07/19 – Mehr! Theater – Hamburg

04/09/19 – L’Olympia – Paris

04/10/19 – Melkweg – Amsterdam

04/12/19 – Alexandra Palace – London

 

