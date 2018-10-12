You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rob Beckham, One of Country Music’s Top Agents, Exits as WME Nashville Co-Head

One of the top agents in country music, Rob Beckham, is out as co-head of the WME Nashville office, Variety has confirmed. No official announcements have been made, and sources confirming the split gave no reason for the exit.

Beckham’s past or current clients have included Chris Young, Rascal Flatts, Brett Eldredge, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Reba, Chase Bryant, Jake Owen, the Band Perry, Jerrod Niemann and many others, and he was involved with other significant WME signings like Garth Brooks. Accolades include being named CMA Talent Agent of the Year and TJ Martell Ambassador of the Year. He was named as president-elect on the Country Music Association board of directors last December.

Although the reasons for Beckham’s departure aren’t yet publicly, one thing that’s certain is that it’s gotten to be a crowded house at WME amid a more hurried executive shuffle in Nashville. At this time last year, WME Nashville had only two co-heads, Beckham and Greg Oswold. In mid-October of 2017, the firm promoted Joey Lee and Jay Williams to the position of co-head, as well. Last November, that number grew to five when Scott Clayton left his position as co-head of CAA Nashville to come over and join WME, sharing that same title.

 

 

