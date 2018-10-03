You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Riz Ahmed’s New Song ‘Mogambo’: ‘It’s a Bit of a Middle Finger That You Can Dance To’

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Riz Ahmed has more than just the release of “Venom” to celebrate this week.

Earlier today, the actor-rapper dropped his latest single, the politically charged “Mogambo.”

“We’re living in crazy times, a lot of people feeling unseen, unheard, unwanted, and really — the track is saying, a lot of people might not want us here, but we’re not going anywhere,” Ahmed, who releases music under the name Riz MC, told Variety on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of “Venom.” “So it’s a bit of a middle finger that you can dance to.”

The song was inspired by a trip Ahmed took last year to Pakistan.

“It’s a message to anyone who feels unwanted right now,” he said. “It took me a long time to realize that the same reasons you might be excluded are the same things that you should be proud of about yourself. That’s really what it’s about…I hope it connects with people.”

The song is named after a Bollywood villain of the same name. “He’s from this classic film called ‘Mr. India’ that was out in 1987 which I was watching when I was like five years old,” Ahmed explained during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “And he’s got the best catch phrase…it’s really quite simple — it’s ‘Mogambo khush hua.’”

Ahmed has been promoting the single by asking fans to post videos of their best Mogambo impressions.

Meanwhile, Ahmed also talked with Variety about fans of the “Venom” comic books’ fear that the big screen adaptation softened the storyline’s graphic violence — the movie received a PG-13 rating rather than an R. “It’s funny. It’s dark. It’s action-packed,” said the actor, who co-stars in the movie as Riot. “It might be a little scary for really young kids but other than that I think it strikes a really great balance. The more people that could see this film, the better.”

Watch the video fo “Mogambo” below.

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More Scene

  • Riz Ahmed at Columbia Pictures' VENOM

    Riz Ahmed's New Song 'Mogambo': 'It’s a Bit of a Middle Finger That You Can Dance To'

    Riz Ahmed has more than just the release of “Venom” to celebrate this week. Earlier today, the actor-rapper dropped his latest single, the politically charged “Mogambo.” “We’re living in crazy times, a lot of people feeling unseen, unheard, unwanted, and really — the track is saying, a lot of people might not want us here, […]

  • Katy Perry

    Katy Perry to Be Honored at amfAR Gala, Shirley Bassey to Perform

    Riz Ahmed has more than just the release of “Venom” to celebrate this week. Earlier today, the actor-rapper dropped his latest single, the politically charged “Mogambo.” “We’re living in crazy times, a lot of people feeling unseen, unheard, unwanted, and really — the track is saying, a lot of people might not want us here, […]

  • Kathy GriffinLos Angeles Equality Awards, USA

    Kathy Griffin Self-Financing New Comedy Special to Be Shot in Santa Monica

    Riz Ahmed has more than just the release of “Venom” to celebrate this week. Earlier today, the actor-rapper dropped his latest single, the politically charged “Mogambo.” “We’re living in crazy times, a lot of people feeling unseen, unheard, unwanted, and really — the track is saying, a lot of people might not want us here, […]

  • Maude, Boutellier and Tom Tom: New

    New L.A. Restaurants and Updated Favorites for Fall 2018: Maude, Tom Tom and More

    Riz Ahmed has more than just the release of “Venom” to celebrate this week. Earlier today, the actor-rapper dropped his latest single, the politically charged “Mogambo.” “We’re living in crazy times, a lot of people feeling unseen, unheard, unwanted, and really — the track is saying, a lot of people might not want us here, […]

  • The favourite Movie

    'The Favourite': Female-Led Film Resonates During #MeToo and Times Up

    Riz Ahmed has more than just the release of “Venom” to celebrate this week. Earlier today, the actor-rapper dropped his latest single, the politically charged “Mogambo.” “We’re living in crazy times, a lot of people feeling unseen, unheard, unwanted, and really — the track is saying, a lot of people might not want us here, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad