Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood Join Paul McCartney Onstage in London

Sir Paul McCartney
CREDIT: Lozovsk/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney was joined by fellow former Beatle Ringo Starr and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood onstage at London’s O2 arena Sunday, creating an all-star rock ‘n’ roll lineup for the ages.

For his encore, McCartney invited Starr and Wood to join him in a performance of Beatles number “Get Back.” The two men had been spotted in the audience earlier in the show, alongside other music stars, including The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

“We’ve got a little surprise for you. It’s a surprise for us, actually – it only happened today,” McCartney told fans as his fellow music icons took the stage. After the performance of “Get Back,” Starr said: “I don’t know about you, but that was a thrill for me.”

“I’m just going to let that moment sink in,” McCartney added as the two legends left the stage.

McCartney is on his “Freshen Up” tour after the release of “Egypt Station” earlier this year. He performed tracks from that new album as well as Beatles and Wings songs. The tour hits the U.S. next year.

McCartney’s daughter, the fashion designer Stella McCartney, posted a picture of the super-group posing backstage with Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, writing, “Emma Thompson a couple of Beatles a stone and moi… kick ass tonight dad,” in an Instagram post that quickly got tens of thousands of likes.

Watch McCartney, Starr, and Wood’s “Get Back” below.

    Paul McCartney was joined by fellow former Beatle Ringo Starr and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood onstage at London's O2 arena Sunday, creating an all-star rock 'n' roll lineup for the ages. For his encore, McCartney invited Starr and Wood to join him in a performance of Beatles number "Get Back." The two men had [...]

