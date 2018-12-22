×
Rihanna Confirms 2019 Release for New Music

Erin Nyren

Rihanna Super Bowl
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna has confirmed speculation that she will release a new album in 2019.

“But when is the new album dropping Robyn?” an Instagram user asked on a promotional photo for a new shade of lipstick from Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line. “Can we have a release date for that?”

“2019,” the singer responded.

The album would mark Rihanna’s first release since 2016’s “ANTI,” her eighth studio album. Rihanna announced this year that she was back in the studio, but little else is known about the album, including collaborations or track listings.

Her vocal producer, Kuk Harrell, teased in a live Instagram video that the upcoming album, referred to as R9, “is amazing. It’s incredible.”

“ANTI” was nominated for best urban contemporary album and best recording package at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, as well as receiving multiple noms for songs on the album. The album represented Rihanna’s second no. 1 debut and eighth top 10 album.

The singer starred in “Ocean’s 8” earlier this year, playing a hacker who works with a team of seven other women to steal jewels from the Met Gala. Rihanna was also offered the Super Bowl halftime show for the 2019 game, but turned it down to support Colin Kaepernick, who has been shut out by the NFL after he took a knee to protest police brutality in the United States.

#FlamingoAcid @fentybeauty Dec. 26

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

More Music

  • Rihanna Super Bowl

    Rihanna Confirms 2019 Release for New Music

    Rihanna has confirmed speculation that she will release a new album in 2019. “But when is the new album dropping Robyn?” an Instagram user asked on a promotional photo for a new shade of lipstick from Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line. “Can we have a release date for that?” “2019,” the singer responded. The album would [...]

  • Al Sharpton Slams Travis Scott for

    Al Sharpton Slams Travis Scott for Super Bowl Performance

    Along with Meek Mill — and, sources tell Variety, Jay-Z — the Reverend Al Sharpton has criticized Travis Scott for his still-unconfirmed decision to perform with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl in February, saying that such a performance is effectively an endorsement of the NFL’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The [...]

  • Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Inks Publishing

    Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Inks Publishing Deal With Warner/Chappell

    Warner/Chappell Music has landed Matthew Ramsey, frontman of the chart-topping country band Old Dominion, for a worldwide publishing deal. Last year, Ramsey was named ASCAP’s Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the org’s annual awards in Nashville. That reflects not just Old Dominion’s successful run of No. 1 country airplay singles — they’ve had five, starting [...]

  • Album Review: 21 Savage's 'i am

    Album Review: 21 Savage's 'i am > i was'

    It’s surprising, considering his bona fides — not to mention the A-list guests on this album — that 21 Savage is not yet a household name. An East Atlanta rapper-producer with a laconically flat-lining baritone voice and a whispery liquidly flow, he’s spent the last three years since his 2015 mixtape “The Slaughter Tape,” dropping [...]

  • Ex-Runaway Jackie Fuchs Walks Away with

    Ex-Runaway Jackie Fuchs Is Brainy Like a Fox in Walking Away With 'Jeopardy!' Glory

    When attorney Jackie Fuchs first appeared on “Jeopardy!” Dec. 14, viewers who recognized her from a past life had to wonder if the producers of the show were off their own game, as it were. Was it possible the trivia masters at “Jeopardy!” didn’t even know the night’s ace player was Jackie Fox, bass player [...]

  • Heather Parry Live Nation

    Live Nation Productions Chief Heather Parry Put on Leave Amid Verbal Abuse Claims (EXCLUSIVE)

    Live Nation Entertainment has placed production chief Heather Parry on a leave of absence in response to a Variety investigation into allegations of verbally abusive behavior and offensive language. The move comes more than six months after 10 employees filed HR complaints, according to multiple sources interviewed by Variety over the past four months. The [...]

  • Watch Cardi B Work the Pole

    Watch Cardi B Work the Pole in NSFW ‘Money’ Video

    It’s no secret that Cardi B worked as a stripper before rising to fame via VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” and then her multiplatinum career as a rapper, and she shows off some of her moves in the new video for “Money,” which dropped on Friday. While the clip features plenty of NSFW moments, [...]

