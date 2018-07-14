Ricky Martin Signs With Maverick Management

On the heels of an Emmy Awards nomination for his role as Antonio D’amico in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” Ricky Martin has signed with Maverick Management for representation. The company is headed by Guy Oseary, who in 2014 launched it as a collective of managers and superstar artists — among them Larry Rudolph (Britney Spears, Pitbull), Wassim “Sal” Slaiby (The Weeknd, French Montana), Scott Rodger (Paul McCartney), Clarence Spalding (Jason Aldean, Shania Twain) and Cortez Bryant (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj) — in partnership with Live Nation. Martin will work closely at the company with former Beyonce associate Lee Anne Callahan-Longo.

As a music artist, Martin has released ten studio albums including 1999’s seven-times platinum (in the U.S.) “Ricky Martin.” That album featured “Livin’ La Vida Loca” as its opening track. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 where it remained for five weeks. “She Bangs,” released in 2000, peaked at No. 12 after 18 weeks on the chart. He first broke out as a member of Spanish boy group Menudo in 1984.

On television, he has appeared as a coach on Australia’s and Mexico’s version of “The Voice,” in addition to guest roles on several American TV series.

For his role in “Versace” as the Italian designers boyfriend, Martin received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He will go up against his co-stars Edgar Ramirez, who played Versace, and Finn Wittrock as well as Jeff Daniels for “Godless” and John Leguizamo for “Waco.”