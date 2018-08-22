You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Live ‘Rick And Morty’ Show Will Make a 37-Piece Orchestra Get Schwifty

Rick and Morty” are ready to rock audiences with the “Rick and Morty” Musical Ricksperience at the Adult Swim Festival Oct. 5-7. The fest will be held at the ROW DTLA Los Angeles.

Going live with a 37-piece orchestra, composer for the series Ryan Elder and some special surprise guests will bring “Rick and Morty” songs to life in harmony in sync with an episode during the concert on the closing night of the festival.

Headliners for the inaugural Adult Swim Festival include Run the Jewels and Mastodon. L.A.’s Brainfeeder, Flying Lotus’ independent record label, will rule the day on Saturday with special performances from Dorian Concept, Flying Lotus (in 3-D), Georgia Anne Muldrow, Hannibal Buress, and Thundercat.

T-Pain will perform tracks from “Freaknik: The Musical” during the festival’s preview night on Friday.

The fest will also offer fans the opportunity to become fully immersed in Adult Swim by taking a trip on the “DREAM CORP LLC Virtual Reality Eggs,” playing a round of “Rick and Morty” Mini Golf, riding a giant Hot Dog Ride, and soaking in six minutes of air-conditioning in the immersive Meatwad Dome 4D Experience.

Tickets and passes for the Adult Swim Festival are available here.

Watch the promo trailer for the fest below.

