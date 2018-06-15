Rapper Rich the Kid Hospitalized After Reported Home Invasion

“Plug Walk” rapper Rich the Kid has been hospitalized after a reported robbery and assault at a Los Angeles home on Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Variety.

The musician was physically assaulted, sustaining minor injuries, when intruders broke into an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The robber also stole cash and other possessions before leaving the scene, police told Variety.

Rich the Kid confirmed his hospitalization on Instagram. A photo of the rapper shows him lying in a hospital bed while hooked up to an IV and wearing a neck brace. Well-wishers have commented on the caption-less picture throughout the day, offering their thoughts and prayers.

A post shared by Rich The Kid (@richthekid) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Rich the Kid was visiting his girlfriend, Tori Brixx, at her home when a pair of masked intruders entered the apartment and demanded money and jewelry. According to the site’s sources, three men armed with guns later joined the confrontation when the rapper attempted to fight the initial invaders off the property. Neither Rich the Kid nor Brixx were seriously harmed in the incident.

Rich the Kid’s rep did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.