Republic Records Ups Marleny Dominguez-Reyes to Senior VP of Marketing

She's credited with shaping campaigns for The Weeknd and Post Malone.

By
Variety Staff

Marleny Dominguez-Reyes
CREDIT: Republic Records

Marleny Dominguez-Reyes has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing at Republic Records, the label’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Jim Roppo announced today.

She is credited with shaping innovative 360-degree marketing campaigns for Republic artists The Weeknd and Post Malone, along with helping launch Aminé  among other rap, hip-hop and R&B acts on the roster. Dominguez-Reyes began her music business career at eOne Music where she worked her way up to Vice President, Urban over the course of 15 years. There, she played a role in music released by Jim Jones, DJ Khaled, DJ Drama and more. She joined Republic in 2014.

Said Roppo: “Marleny has become not only a leader within Republic, but for the industry at large. Her passion and enthusiasm have galvanized the careers of so many artists here and we are thrilled to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

“We work together to vie for number one, change the game, and break records,” added the New York-based Dominguez-Reyes. “The strategy comes from everyone. We all share the same goal to win with a lot of grace.”

In the last year, Republic has added significantly to its marketing team. In March, the Universal Music Group company tapped Ultra Records’ Head of Marketing Alex Coslov for a VP Position, and in August, Donna Gryn was promoted to Senior VP of Marketing.

