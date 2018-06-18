You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rapper XXXTentacion Shot in Miami

XXXTentacion
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper XXXTentacion has been shot in Miami, according to a report. His condition is unclear. A source confirms to Variety that the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, has been critically wounded.

TMZ is reporting that XXX had “no pulse” following the incident though Variety has yet to confirm those details.

In 2017, the hip-hop newcomer appeared on the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issue alongside Kamaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, MadeinTYO, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kap G, KYLE and Ugly God. XXX won the fan vote to make the cover.

The 20-year-old Florida native has been embroiled in legal problems over his alleged beating of a girlfriend while pregnant.

A June 5 feature on the rapper that appeared in Miami New Times chronicled the hip-hop star’s rise to fame, delving deep into his unstable home life and trouble with the law. In the piece, XXX is quoted as saying, “Women may see or feel that they’re belittled, but you’re only belittled if you want to be belittled.”

In March, XXXTentacion’s album “?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Developing… 

