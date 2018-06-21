Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

Rapper, Dipset cofounder and “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star Jim Jones was arrested in Georgia Wednesday night for gun and drug possession following a brief police pursuit, according to the Newnan [Ga.] Times-Herald.

Charges against Jones, 41, include theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, narcotics possession, marijuana possession and dangerous drugs to be kept in original container.

Jones was pulled over after a Coweta County Sheriff followed a gray Mercedes SUV traveling on Interstate 85 that drifted into the emergency lane several times. When the officer pulled up beside the SUV, the interior appeared to be filled with smoke and the smell of marijuana was apparent, Chief Deputy James Yarbrough told the paper.

While officers were leaving their vehicle, the SUV’s driver took off and led police on a short chase that ended after an officer pulled his vehicle in front of the SUV to stop it and was intentionally struck by the driver.

According to the officer’s report, Jones said he had told the driver of the car, Ana Rajnee Miles, to pull over, but stated she was acting “incoherent.” Investigators found a backpack containing 23 Oxycodone pills and a loaded Titan .25 caliber pistol in the car’s backseat; elsewhere in the car officers found Oxycodone, Percocet, THC oil, marijuana and a 9mm handgun reported stolen from Dekalb County in March.

All four occupants of the car were transported to Newnan Piedmont Hospital to be medically cleared before they were booked into the Coweta County Jail early Thursday morning. Miles was hit with several charges including aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police and narcotics possession; the vehicle’s other two occupants were charged with narcotics and firearm possession.

Jones was released on $7,000 bail, according to TMZ.