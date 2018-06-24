Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood Honored at Radio Disney Music Awards

Janet Jackson was not only the first recipient of the Radio Disney Impact award, but the honor will live on in her name, Raven Simone and Fifth Harmony alum Normani Kordei announced from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on June 22. The Radio Disney Music Awards, broadcast across Disney platforms on June 23, drew top talent from music, social media and the Disney stable of stars.
Big winners of the night included K-pop group BTS and pop hitmaker Shawn Mendes (Best Artist). Representing the girls taking home a trophy — called the Ardy — were Camila Cabello (Breakout Artist and Song of the Year for “Havana”), Kelsea Ballerini (Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist) and Bebe Rexha (Best New Artist, Radio Disney Country Favorite Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line).
The two-hour show was highlighted by rousing performances, including several mashups: Kelly Clarkson ran through her own hits — among them: “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Miss Independent” — as did Meghan Trainor, combining “Let You Be Right,” “All About That Bass,” “Can’t Dance,” “Me Too” and “No Excuses” as the show opener. Another “American Idol” winner was a show-stopper: Carrie Underwood who delivered “The Champion” featuring Ludacris.
Additional performers included Charlie Puth, sporting newly bleached hair, Echosmith, DJ Marshmello and current “Idol” Maddie Poppe.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Duo/Group: BTS
Best Artist: Shawn Mendes
Song of the Year: “Havana” – Camila Cabello
Best Crush Song: “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
Fiercest Fans: BTS Army – BTS
Breakout Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello
Best New Artist: Bebe Rexha
Best Song that Makes You Smile: “DNA” – BTS
Favorite Social Music Artist: Max & Harvey
Best Song To Lip Sync To: “New Rules” – Dua Lipa
Best Dance Track: “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS
Radio Disney Country Favorite Song: “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist: Kelsea Ballerini
Radio Disney Country Best New Artist: Carly Pearce
Best Collaboration: “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez