Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood Honored at Radio Disney Music Awards

By
Variety Staff

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Pop legend Janet Jackson was presented with the inaugural 'Impact' Award recognizing her as one of the most influential and transformative artists in pop music. The award was presented to her by long-time fans Raven-Symon ("Raven's Home") and Normani Kordei ("Fifth Harmony"). The "2018 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Saturday, June 23 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel, as well as multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA. (Disney Channel/Image Group LA)JANET JACKSON
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Janet Jackson was not only the first recipient of the Radio Disney Impact award, but the honor will live on in her name, Raven Simone and Fifth Harmony alum Normani Kordei announced from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on June 22. The Radio Disney Music Awards, broadcast across Disney platforms on June 23, drew top talent from music, social media and the Disney stable of stars.

Big winners of the night included K-pop group BTS and pop hitmaker Shawn Mendes (Best Artist). Representing the girls taking home a trophy — called the Ardy — were Camila Cabello (Breakout Artist and Song of the Year for “Havana”), Kelsea Ballerini (Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist) and Bebe Rexha (Best New Artist, Radio Disney Country Favorite Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line).

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Global superstar Kelly Clarkson was honored with the 2018 RDMA 'Icon' Award in recognition of a career and music that has been loved by generations of Radio Disney fans. The award was presented to her by current "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe and "The Voice" winner Brynn Cartelli. The "2018 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Saturday, June 23 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel, as well as multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA. (Disney Channel/Image Group LA)KELLY CLARKSON
CREDIT: Disney Channel

The two-hour show was highlighted by rousing performances, including several mashups: Kelly Clarkson ran through her own hits — among them: “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Miss Independent” — as did Meghan Trainor, combining “Let You Be Right,” “All About That Bass,” “Can’t Dance,” “Me Too” and “No Excuses” as the show opener. Another “American Idol” winner was a show-stopper: Carrie Underwood who delivered “The Champion” featuring Ludacris.

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Carrie Underwood was honored with the 2018 RDMA 'Hero' Award in recognition of her generosity, humanitarian efforts and dedication to supporting a myriad of charities. The award was presented to her by former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson. The "2018 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Saturday, June 23 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel, as well as multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA. (Disney Channel/Image Group LA)CARRIE UNDERWOOD
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Additional performers included Charlie Puth, sporting newly bleached hair, Echosmith, DJ Marshmello and current “Idol” Maddie Poppe.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Duo/Group: BTS
Best Artist: Shawn Mendes
Song of the Year: “Havana” – Camila Cabello
Best Crush Song: “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
Fiercest Fans: BTS Army – BTS
Breakout Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello
Best New Artist: Bebe Rexha
Best Song that Makes You Smile: “DNA” – BTS
Favorite Social Music Artist: Max & Harvey
Best Song To Lip Sync To: “New Rules” – Dua Lipa
Best Dance Track: “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS
Radio Disney Country Favorite Song: “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist: Kelsea Ballerini
Radio Disney Country Best New Artist: Carly Pearce
Best Collaboration: “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

