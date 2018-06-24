Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood Honored at Radio Disney Music Awards

Janet Jackson was not only the first recipient of the Radio Disney Impact award, but the honor will live on in her name, Raven Simone and Fifth Harmony alum Normani Kordei announced from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on June 22. The Radio Disney Music Awards, broadcast across Disney platforms on June 23, drew top talent from music, social media and the Disney stable of stars.

Big winners of the night included K-pop group BTS and pop hitmaker Shawn Mendes (Best Artist). Representing the girls taking home a trophy — called the Ardy — were Camila Cabello (Breakout Artist and Song of the Year for “Havana”), Kelsea Ballerini (Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist) and Bebe Rexha (Best New Artist, Radio Disney Country Favorite Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line).

CREDIT: Disney Channel

The two-hour show was highlighted by rousing performances, including several mashups: Kelly Clarkson ran through her own hits — among them: “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Miss Independent” — as did Meghan Trainor, combining “Let You Be Right,” “All About That Bass,” “Can’t Dance,” “Me Too” and “No Excuses” as the show opener. Another “American Idol” winner was a show-stopper: Carrie Underwood who delivered “The Champion” featuring Ludacris.

CREDIT: Disney Channel

Additional performers included Charlie Puth, sporting newly bleached hair, Echosmith, DJ Marshmello and current “Idol” Maddie Poppe.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Duo/Group: BTS

Best Artist: Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year: “Havana” – Camila Cabello

Best Crush Song: “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

Fiercest Fans: BTS Army – BTS

Breakout Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Best New Artist: Bebe Rexha

Best Song that Makes You Smile: “DNA” – BTS

Favorite Social Music Artist: Max & Harvey

Best Song To Lip Sync To: “New Rules” – Dua Lipa

Best Dance Track: “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS

Radio Disney Country Favorite Song: “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist: Kelsea Ballerini

Radio Disney Country Best New Artist: Carly Pearce

Best Collaboration: “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez