Algerian Singer Rachid Taha Dies at 59

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachid Taha dead
CREDIT: Judy Totton/Shutterstock

French-Algerian musician Rachid Taha, known for fusing Algerian folk music with rock, has died. He was 59.

Taha died of a heart attack at his home in the Les Lilas suburb of Paris, according to a statement from his family and label Naïve Records.

Born in Algeria, Taha moved to Lyon, France, at the age of 10, where he spent his youth among the working-class immigrant community that surrounded the city, according to BBC News. He helped form the punk band Carte de Sejour in the mid-’80s, citing its folk-rock sound as a major influence for the Clash hit “Rock the Casbah.”

Taha told the New York Times that he bumped into the Clash on the street, after playing a concert at the Théâtre Mogador in Paris, and handed them a demo of Carte de Sejour’s music. The band would go on to release “Rock the Casbah,” which features a similar sound to Taha’s band, just a year later.

Following his stint as frontman for Carte de Sejour, Taha began pursuing a solo career in 1989, releasing his first album, “Barbès,” in 1991 and his own cover of “Rock the Casbah” — titled “Rock El Casbah” — in 2004. Taha dropped his last album, “Zoom,” in 2013. According to AP, he recently finished recording a new album that was set for release in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Music

  • Max Martin House

    Max Martin Lists Super-Chic Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    French-Algerian musician Rachid Taha, known for fusing Algerian folk music with rock, has died. He was 59. Taha died of a heart attack at his home in the Les Lilas suburb of Paris, according to a statement from his family and label Naïve Records. Born in Algeria, Taha moved to Lyon, France, at the age of 10, […]

  • John Legend

    John Legend Joins 'The Voice' Season 16 as Coach

    French-Algerian musician Rachid Taha, known for fusing Algerian folk music with rock, has died. He was 59. Taha died of a heart attack at his home in the Les Lilas suburb of Paris, according to a statement from his family and label Naïve Records. Born in Algeria, Taha moved to Lyon, France, at the age of 10, […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Ups Offline Download Limits to 10,000 Songs

    French-Algerian musician Rachid Taha, known for fusing Algerian folk music with rock, has died. He was 59. Taha died of a heart attack at his home in the Les Lilas suburb of Paris, according to a statement from his family and label Naïve Records. Born in Algeria, Taha moved to Lyon, France, at the age of 10, […]

  • Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Are

    Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Are Dragged From Shanghai Concert (Watch)

    French-Algerian musician Rachid Taha, known for fusing Algerian folk music with rock, has died. He was 59. Taha died of a heart attack at his home in the Les Lilas suburb of Paris, according to a statement from his family and label Naïve Records. Born in Algeria, Taha moved to Lyon, France, at the age of 10, […]

  • HowStuffWorks - iHeartMedia

    iHeartMedia to Buy HowStuffWorks Podcasting Parent for $55 Million

    French-Algerian musician Rachid Taha, known for fusing Algerian folk music with rock, has died. He was 59. Taha died of a heart attack at his home in the Les Lilas suburb of Paris, according to a statement from his family and label Naïve Records. Born in Algeria, Taha moved to Lyon, France, at the age of 10, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad