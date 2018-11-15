Rachel Reynolds Exits KCRW for Concord Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Reynolds, a 12-year veteran of Santa Monica-based public radio station KCRW, has joined Concord Music as senior director of the label group’s creative content production department. Reynolds will relocate to Nashville where she’ll lead the creation and execution of video content, podcasts and live events for the company’s imprints, including Concord Records, Fantasy Recordings, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings and Rounder Records.

At KCRW, Reynolds was a producer of the flagship music program Morning Becomes Eclectic, created the Guest DJ Project podcast and served as the director for music publicity. In addition, she held roles in talent booking and programming, helping with the Summer Nights series, as well as annual showcases at South By Southwest and the Sundance Film Festival.

Said Concord Music Chief Label Officer Tom Whalley in announcing Reynolds’ hire: “Rachel is a strategic thinker and an extremely talented producer. She and I share a vision of developing our artists’ careers in new and exciting ways. I have no doubt that her unique perspective and passion for telling stories through music will help guide the newly created Content Department to success.”

“I have long admired Concord Music from afar as a home to exceptional talent, a mind-blowing catalogue and a dedicated staff,” added Reynolds. “Also, it is a thrill and an honor to work for someone like Tom Whalley, whose passionate and soulful approach is more akin to an artist than most executives.”