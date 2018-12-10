×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Named Most-Streamed Song From 20th Century

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Universal Music Group today announced that “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the iconic single by British rock legends Queen, officially became the world’s most-streamed song from the 20th Century, as well as the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time. Today (Dec. 10), the original song and official video for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” taken from the group’s 1975 album “A Night at the Opera,” surpassed 1.6 billion streams globally across all major streaming services.

Playing no small role in this feat is the feature film of the same name, a biopic of the group and lead singer Freddie Mercury, which is one of the top films of 2018.

Brian May, Queen’s guitarist and founding member said, “So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!”

Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said, “’Bohemian Rhapsody’ is one the greatest songs by one of the greatest bands in history. We are so proud to represent Queen and are thrilled to see the song still inspiring new fans around the world more than four decades after its release.  My congratulations to Queen and [longtime manager] Jim Beach on an incredible achievement that is a testament to the enduring brilliance of Queen.”

Related

UMG represents Queen’s iconic catalog globally outside North America, as well as providing support to the band across global merchandise, retail licensing and brand management through Bravado, UMG’s brand-management and merchandise company.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY & QUEEN IN NUMBERS (provided by UMG)

-The track was first released as a single on October 31, 1975

-“Bohemian Rhapsody” was Queen’s first Top 10 hit in the US. In the UK it went to #1 for 9 consecutive weeks, a record at the time.

-“Bohemian Rhapsody” is the only song in history ever to have topped the U.K. charts twice at Christmas.

-The video for “Bohemian Rhapsody” is generally recognized as the first promotional music video ever aired, and was based on the group’s “Queen II” album cover, the photo for which was taken by Mick Rock. It was directed by Bruce Gowers and was shot in 3 hours for a cost of £3,500 at the time at the band’s rehearsal space.

-“Bohemian Rhapsody” has been covered by many artists over the years, including Pink, Kanye West, Robbie Williams, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Montserrat Caballe, The Muppets and Elton John & Axl Rose (for the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in April 1992).

-Queen have sold more than 300 million albums worldwide

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Music

  • Allan Bregman Dead Obit

    Booking Agent Allan Bregman Dies at 92

    Allan Bregman, a booking agent and talent manager who represented the likes of the King family, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, died Sept. 25 in La Quinta, Calif. He was 92. Bregman grew up in the neighboring town of Lorain before graduating from Ohio State University and joining the Merchant Marines in 1944. [...]

  • Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Named Most-Streamed Song

    Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Named Most-Streamed Song From 20th Century

    Universal Music Group today announced that “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the iconic single by British rock legends Queen, officially became the world’s most-streamed song from the 20th Century, as well as the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time. Today (Dec. 10), the original song and official video for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” taken from the group’s 1975 album [...]

  • Sony/ATV Scandinavia Managing Director & SVP

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Extends Deal With Hitmaker Noonie Bao

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing has extended its worldwide deal with Swedish songwriter Noonie Bao, whose hits include “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara and “Never Be The Same” by Camila Cabello. The Los Angeles-based Bao currently is credited on Rita Ora’s UK smash “Let You Love Me.” The company first signed Bao 11 years ago. Said Sony/ATV UK [...]

  • Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Wilbur

    Lindsey Buckingham Says Fleetwood Mac Suit Is Settled, Hopes Bandmates See the Light

    Lindsey Buckingham has peacefully gone his own way — with a stop at the bank, presumably — now that he and the four other longtime members of Fleetwood Mac have reached an out-of-court settlement about his dismissal from the group. The agreement was reached “only a couple of weeks” ago, Buckingham said in an interview [...]

  • Concert Review: Maxwell Brings Down the

    Concert Review: Maxwell Brings Down the House at Rapturous Hometown Show

    Maxwell is usually a happy and gracious performer. But he was downright giddy at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Sunday night: The gig was not only the finale of his “50 Intimate Nights” tour, which started in September, it was the first hometown show he played on the entire trek. Rarely was he not smiling: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad