Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With Ferocious Diss Track ‘The Story of Adidon’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning and was produced by Kanye West.

Along the way there were lyrical jabs about the controversy reinvigorating Pusha’s career and a $100,000 invoice from Drake for “promotional assistance and career reviving,” as well as a parallel Twitter war between West’s wife Kim Kardashian and his partner in the Donda’s House charity, Rhymefest, in which neither Drake, Pusha or West were directly involved. Got all that?

“The Story of Adidon” ups the ante, with a cover photo of Drake in blackface makeup and a hard lyrical jab about the biracial rapper being “always afraid he wasn’t black enough.” Pusha responded to criticism about the photo by Tweeting, “Please stop referring to this picture as ‘artwork’ …I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself,” with a link to photographer David Leyes’ site. He also goes after Drake for a child he allegedly fathered as well as his producer Noah “40” Shebib’s multiple sclerosis. While West has been relatively silent on social media for the past few days as he finishes the album he’s scheduled to drop this Friday, his prominent role in “Daytona” and Pusha’s career makes him a participant in the battle as well.

POPULAR ON VARIETY:

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning […]

  • Lollapalooza Stockholm to Launch in 2019

    Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

    Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning […]

  • SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently

    SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently Injured'

    Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning […]

  • Island Records UK, May 2018. Photo

    Louis Bloom Named President of Island Records U.K.

    Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning […]

  • Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz

    Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz Album on Decca Records

    Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning […]

  • Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With

    Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With Ferocious Diss Track 'The Story of Adidon' (Listen)

    Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad