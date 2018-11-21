×
Fight Breaks Out at Pusha T Concert in Toronto, Four Injured

Jem Aswad

Four people were injured, one of them seriously, after a fight broke out a Pusha T’s concert at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Tuesday night, according to the Toronto Star and other news reports.

The three were injured after a group of people in the audience rushed the stage and fights broke out at around 10 p.m.; they were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Later in the evening another man, who was apparently at the concert but may not have been involved in the fight, arrived at the hospital with serious stab wounds, police confirmed to the paper. His condition was unclear at press time; Toronto police did not provide further information when contacted by Variety.

Pusha T has been involved in a longstanding feud with Drake — a Toronto native — that escalated dramatically earlier this year over the course of several songs, one of which revealed that Drake has a child with model Sophie Brussaux, before all parties agreed to cool down. However, at a Pusha T concert last week the words “F— Drake” were projected onto a screen as he performed, although Pusha later claimed the projection was made by a stagehand without his prior knowledge.

The rapper and his crew were presumably expecting trouble in Drake’s hometown, and as the rapper performed, they got it.

Attendee Dhruv Bhatt told the Star that the attackers started throwing beer at Pusha during the song, Pusha responded, and then the group rushed the stage.

“A couple of guys got rowdy and threw a bunch of beers. Almost 30 beers,” Bhatt said. “Pusha T got a little wet, but he never actually got hit.” Security then escorted the rapper off the stage and many people in the audience left to find the street blocked off by police.

Pusha later returned and continued with the show. Early Wednesday he responded to media reports that said he was attacked onstage by tweeting, “Don’t spread these lies! That’s not Pusha T getting punished onstage.”

A rep for Pusha had no comment when contacted by Variety Wednesday morning.

 

