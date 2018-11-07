You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pulse Music’s Jason Bernard to Launch New Entertainment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

The veteran executive represents Grammy-winning mixer Tony Maserati and songwriter-producer Tim Pagnotta, among others.

Jason Bernard
CREDIT: Lauren Bodin

Veteran music industry executive Jason Bernard, one of the early architects of Pulse Music Group, is leaving the company to start his own entertainment venture, bringing with him several of his current songwriter/producer and mixer management clients.

Bernard, who was COO and head of Pulse’s management arm, will continue to represent songwriter/producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk The Moon, Elle King, The Strumbellas, Neon Trees), Grammy nominee Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS, Foster the People, K.Flay), and Grammy-winning mixers Tony Maserati (The Carters, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Jason Mraz, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga) and Adam Hawkins (Twenty One Pilots, Muse, The Regrettes). He will remain with the company through the end of the year.

“I’m beyond proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team at Pulse, and truly appreciative of the time spent with colleagues and partners whom I deeply respect,” said Bernard. “Getting to witness what this company has become from inception is an experience that I don’t take for granted. … I’m excited to continue representing the caliber of creatives I’ve been fortunate enough to work with, while having the opportunity to develop new partnerships and ventures throughout the industry.”

Bernard is a shareholder in Pulse’s publishing division and his history with the company goes back to 2005 when producer Josh Abraham bought a Silver Lake recording studio, now serving as the Pulse headquarters. Looking to form a community of creatives working together under one roof, they began signing and developing songwriters, producers, and artists. Bernard’s involvement in signing Bonnie McKee as a publishing/management client helped put Pulse on the map, with five chart-topping Katy Perry singles, including “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls.”

In addition to running the management division and his role as COO, Bernard continued to sign writers to the publishing side of the company, with an instrumental role bringing in Bloodpop (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Madonna, John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld, Grimes), Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Cam), and songwriter/artist Lily Meola, the latter as part of a joint venture between Pulse and Interscope Records.

Added Pulse’s Josh Abraham: “Jason has been a hugely important, highly valued member of the Pulse team as well as a close friend of me and my family since the very beginning. His intelligence, calm presence and great instincts will no doubt lead him to continued success. We wish him the absolute best and plan to work closely with him always.”

  Jason Bernard

    Pulse Music's Jason Bernard to Launch New Entertainment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

