Puddles Pity Party Sets First Las Vegas Residency (EXCLUSIVE)

Puddles Pity Party is heading to Las Vegas for his first artist residency at Caesars Palace.

The sad clown entertainer, who rose to prominence competing on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent,” will headline at Cleopatra’s Barge beginning January 17, 2019 for a run that extends through February 9.

“I’m honored that Caesars asked me to perform such an iconic room,” Puddles Pity Party tells Variety. “The cozy cabaret setting means I’ll be getting up close and personal with P3ers from all over the world!”

Born in Philadelphia and now based in Atlanta, the seven-foot-tall clown performs in whiteface, transforming popular songs like Sia’s “Chandelier” into emotive pieces with a low baritone and a sad-sack personae. His first collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox in 2013 went viral after his cover of Lorde’s “Royals” received over 24 million views on YouTube. He has recorded several more collaborations with PMJ leader Scott Bradlee, including a cover of “Mad World” by Tears for Fears featuring “American Idol” top 10 alum Haley Reinhart. His videos have earned over 100 million views on YouTube.

Puddles shares that his set will consist of new material and classic, rarely performed songs, along with many surprises. Puddles’ entire show will be custom designed to suit the intimate layout and unique decor of Cleopatra’s Barge, which is the last of the iconic “old Las Vegas” showrooms, according to a statement.

The Caesars residency follows Puddles’ current tour, where he is headlining venues such as The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, in addition to a holiday show at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Dec. 18.

See the full list of dates below:

10/18 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre

10/19 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto

10/21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

10/23 – Reno, NV – Sammy’s Showroom Harrah’s

10/25 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theater

10/26 – Bremerton, WA – Admiral Theatre

10/27 – Olympia, WA – Washington Center For The Performing Arts

10/30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/2 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

11/3 – Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre

11/7 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

11/8 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/13 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

11/14 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/16 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

11/17 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center For The Arts

11/18 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon

11/30 – Crystal Lake, IL – Raue Center For The Arts

12/1 – North Little Rock, AR – The Center For Humanities and Arts

12/7 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

12/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

12/13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

12/14 – Washington, D.C. – The Kennedy Center

12/18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

12/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

1/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

1/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

1/19 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

1/24 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

1/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

1/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

2/7 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

2/8 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

2/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Cleopatra’s Barge, Caesars Palace

3/7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

3/8 – Greensboro, NC- Carolina Theatre