Junkie XL Moves to ASCAP, Appearing at Film Scoring Workshop

Music producer and composer Tom Holkenborg, known professionally as Junkie XL, is moving to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers for representation of public performances of his compositions. He has composed the scores for several Hollywood films, including “Deadpool,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Black Mass,” “Divergent,” and most recently, “Tomb Raider” starring Alicia Vikander.

“Tom has emerged as one of the most exciting voices in the vanguard of modern film composers,” said ASCAP EVP John Titta. “Coming from a successful career in pop and electronic music, he brings a rare mix of talents to the forefront. We are honored to have him join the ASCAP family, and excited to see him continue to take on the music world by storm.”

Since Junkie XL hit the music scene in 1993, he has collaborated with a number of artists including Coldplay, Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode, Robert Smith, and Justin Timberlake. In the film realm, Junkie XL has also teamed up with fellow composers such as Hans Zimmer, with whom he has worked on seven films, including 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He has also lent his musical talents to many popular video games and franchises like “FIFA,” “Need for Speed,” “The Sims,” and “SSX.”

The composer will establish himself as an ASCAP client at ASCAP’s 30th annual Film Scoring Workshop on July 18, where he will hold a private studio session for aspiring film composers.