Prince’s Solo Version of ‘Purple Rain’ Outtake ’17 Days’ Released by Estate (Listen)

Today, the Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, released “17 Days,” the second single from the upcoming “Piano & a Microphone 1983” album, which will be released on September 21.

A longtime favorite of Prince fans, “17 Days” was released in May 1984 as the B-side to “When Doves Cry,” the first single from the multi-platinum “Purple Rain” album. While not a part of an official Prince album until the 1993 compilation “The Hits/The B-Sides,” Prince slipped the song into many live sets from 1984 until 2014.

The first single released form the album was a cover of the spiritual “Mary Don’t You Weep,” which is featured during the end credits of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” film.

The 35-minute-long album, which estate adviser Troy Carter exclusively announced to Variety earlier this year, has been circulating on bootleg for decades under the title “Intimate Moments With Prince.” The new release drops some more exploratory tracks that are featured on the bootleg, which also had a second edition called “More Intimate Moments.”

The album features versions of “Purple Rain” and “17 Days,” which were released the following year, as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” which he performed live with the Revolution around that time. While the album shares a title with Prince’s final concert tour, the album pre-dates it by some 33 years. The estate announced in May than another album, apparently featuring recordings made later in Prince’s career and partially curated by Jay-Z, will be released next year and will be featured on Tidal.

“This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince’s career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the ‘Piano & A Microphone Tour’ that he ended his career with in 2016,” said Carter. “The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano.”

In April the Estate launched a beautifully designed and extremely thorough “Discography” website containing videos, photos, commentary and more about Prince’s catalog. Dozens of albums are highlighted — categorized as “Studio Albums,” “Live Albums,” Legacy Releases, Compilations and Major Albums Produced by Prince, such as Sheila E, The Time, Vanity 6, Mavis Staples, Chaka Khan, etc.

Track listing and credits:

17 Days Purple Rain A Case Of You Mary Don’t You Weep Strange Relationship International Lover Wednesday Cold Coffee & Cocaine Why The Butterflies

The Deluxe CD+LP format will include a 12” booklet featuring brand new liner notes written by Prince’s then engineer Don Batts, Revolution member Lisa Coleman and Paisley Park artist Jill Jones as well as candid shots of Prince including never before seen photos.