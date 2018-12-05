Solange, Tame Impala, Cardi B to Headline 2019 Primavera Sound Music Festival

Primavera Sound has announced the lineup for its 2019 music festival, to be held from May 30 to June 1 in Barcelona.

Future, Janelle Monáe, Nas, and Rosalía are among the headliners for the event, which is boasting a 50/50 gender lineup of both male and female musicians. The three-day festival will also feature the likes of Solange, Tame Impala, Cardi B, J Balvin, and Erykah Badu.

“Equality in the lineup between men and women, a stylistic eclecticism that is patently obvious and the drive to constantly take risks to connect to the times we live in are central concepts of the Primavera Sound 2019 lineup,” festival organizers said in a statement. “It is the culmination of what was intuited at the previous editions of the festival, heralded by the 226 names of which more than 50% are women, with a variety of genres that goes from extreme metal to reggaeton.”

The fest will also kick off with a day of free music on May 29 with concerts from Big Red Machine, Cuco, and Hatchie, and local artists Melenas and Mow. A second free concert will close out the festival on June 2 with Filthy Friends and Christina Rosenvinge.

Tickets for Primavera Sound are on sale now for 180 euros until Jan. 7 or until 70% of the tickets have been sold. Then ticket prices will increase to 195 euros and then once again to 215 Euros once 85% of the tickets have been sold. Day tickets are also on sale for 80 euros as well as VIP festival tickets, which are priced 400 euros.