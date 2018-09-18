You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Posthumous Lil Peep Album on the Way (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Lil Peep dead
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“Falling Down,” a previously unreleased collaboration between Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, both of whom died in the past year, will be released on Columbia Records Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

A source confirms to Variety that an album of unreleased material from Peep, which presumably will include “Falling Down,” is due on Columbia in the coming months. The source added that the rapper left behind many unreleased recordings.

ILoveMakonnen, who cowrote “Falling Down,” and X’s mother both posted a snippet of the song on Instagram Tuesday. “I posted a few weeks ago about how much it meant to me to know that this song I co-wrote with @lilpeep inspired @xxxtentacion to want to jump on and add some verses,” he wrote. “Incredibly excited for y’all to hear it tomorrow. Thank you for supporting and thank you @kathrynhollowoak and @cleo_ohsojazzy!”

ILoveMakonnen’s clip includes conversation about how the track came together.

Lil Peep died in November of a drug overdose while on tour — he was just 21. Born Gustav Åhr, he grew up in Long Beach, N.Y. and, after getting his start on YouTube, released a series of popular EPs and mixtapes. He dropped his first full-length album, “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1,” in August 2017.

XXXTentacion was shot to death on June 18 in an incident for which four suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The MC (real name: Janseh Onfroy), was stopped and shot in his car while leaving a motorcycle dealership; the suspects fled after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that authorities said contained $50,000 in cash.

The rapper had signed a deal worth $10 million with music distributor Empire to release his next album, according to the New York Times. He had released two full-length albums during his brief career — “17” in 2017 (via Empire) and “?” in 2018 (via Caroline/Universal Music Group) — as well as a number of mixtapes and one-off tracks.

The forthcoming posthumous release won’t drop before October, according to the Times, which quotes Empire founder Ghazi Shami, who says “a significant amount of material” exists.

 

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

 

 

 

