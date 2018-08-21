Post Malone’s Plane Reportedly Makes Emergency Landing

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Post Malone Plane
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

UPDATED: A plane, reportedly containing rapper Post Malone, blew two tires after taking off from a New Jersey airport and is being forced to make an emergency landing in New York.

Jim Peters, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration, told Variety in a statement that a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft blew two tires as it took off from the runway at the Teterboro Airport at about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The aircraft was carrying 16 passengers, and was originally heading to the London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

TMZ reports that Malone, who had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, is aboard the private plane. After it was made known that the tires had blown on the runway, the pilot rerouted the jet for the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. However, Peters later updated Variety that it was being diverted again to the Stewart International Airport in New York.

According to TMZ, the reroute is a means of burning fuel on the aircraft in order to make a safer emergency landing. The plane reportedly had about 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn.

Malone closed out the VMAs on Monday night with a performance with 21 Savage of “Rockstar,” which also won song of the year, before introducing Aerosmith. Variety has reached out to Malone’s team and representatives with the Tereboro Airport for more information.

