Ed Sheeran Tops Global Tours Following European Leg

Ed Sheeran continues to be a force on the road as the one-man show tops Pollstar’s Global Concert Pulse for the week ending Sept. 5. The British troubadour pulled in an average gross of nearly $13.4 million over eight engagements, besting bestie Taylor Swift, who came in second at $10.8 million at 20 performances.

Perennial rockers The Rolling Stones, still making their way across Europe, landed at No. 3 with $8.9 million in gross box office over 13 shows.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “On the Run” tour, at a more affordable $112 average ticket price, brought in $6.4 million over 28 dates, also mostly through Europe.

Celine Dion appears on the Pulse following shows in Australasia, including a three-night run at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Rounding off the top 10 are treks by the Eagles, U2, Guns N’ Roses, Kenny Chesney and Pink. It’s worth noting that the youngest of these artists, nee Alecia Moore, turns 39 on Sept. 8.

Pollstar Weekly Global Concert Pulse For Week of 9/5/18

Pollstar’s Global Concert Pulse ranks each artist by its average box office gross per city worldwide and is based on data reported within the last three months.

Go to Pollstar.com for more.