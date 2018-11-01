You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Album Review: Pistol Annies’ ‘Interstate Gospel’

Down is up in 2018's best country album, which finds its elation in gallows humor, rural realism and all-too-rarely heard female viewpoints.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pistol Annies Interstate Gospel
CREDIT: Courtesy of RCA Records Nashville

Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose reasons for woe include the disenfranchisement of female artists on the dial, to remember how fulfilling it is to write a song about how life sucks and you still don’t die. “Interstate Gospel,” the third album from country’s all-female supergroup — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — is pretty miserable, and pretty great; it’s spirit-lifting, seeing how low they can go.

The trio includes one legit superstar, Lambert, who seems even more liberated by the lack of pressure to produce a radio hit (although that definitely wasn’t the driving force of her last solo record, “The Weight of These Wings,” either). Her partners in crime have fewer commercial expectations to dodge but also thrive in this communal environment. You can tell “Interstate Gospel” is unconcerned with airplay not just because of its down-is-up approach to dawdling in dark territory, but because about half of the 15 tracks are waltzes. Now, that’s uncommercial.

More Reviews

Sometimes these three play depression for laughs, and sometimes they play it for depression. It’s a good mix: Just when you think they’re fetishizing pain for fun (a glorification that worked out well enough in the heyday of O.G. miserabilist Porter Wagoner), they hit you with something that feels lived-in enough to wipe the knowing-hepster smile off your face. It’s not always easy to tell from the first line which way a song will go: Does “I’ve picked a good day for a recreational Percocet” portend comedy or tragedy? (In this case, on “The Best Years of My Life,” it’s more the latter.)

The gallows humor peaks with a 6/8 ballad that has each woman take turns spouting country platitudes about their man — “He’s funny as hell, hot as July / He’s strong when I’m weak and strong when I cry” — followed by the kicker, “I said that, too, when I was his wife.” Or maybe the lightest-hearted highlight is “Got My Name Changed Back,” a legal-papers-celebrating rave-up with a backstory: “Well, I got me an ex that I adored / But he got along good with a couple road whores.” Lambert takes sole lead vocals here, as the tune skips choruses for screaming guitar and Dobro solos that answer her verses. There are one or two pure-swagger songs on every Pistol Annies album, and the bad-girl badinage arrives in the bar sisterhood anthem “Stop Drop and Roll One” (“I don’t really care how this phony-ass fairy tale ends / I just hope that we’re leaving this honky-tonk covered in men”), and in “Sugar Daddy,” a paean to benefactors that has such good, Stones-y rock riffing, gold-digging sounds like a fine idea.

But “Interstate Gospel” is best when the gals get their John Prine on and create character sketches that choke you up without a gag. The acoustic “5 Acres of Turnips” has the descendant of a farming family confessing she prefers the crops coming out of the ground to the no-good grandfather they’re burying in it — a twist the Annies deliver as poetry instead of a punchline. These songs aren’t solely about being sinned against by men (although, as themes go, that’s a heck of an evergreen), but doing the sinning too, as in “Leavers Lullaby,” which has a “crazy” and “mean” narrator deserting a not-tough-enough guy and measuring “what it cost to feel so free.”

The album’s masterpiece is “Milkman,” the title of which sets you up for a retro joke about adultery. But it’s dead sober as all three artists reflect on the liberties their more wholesome mothers didn’t indulge in — “If mama would’ve loved the milkman, maybe she wouldn’t judge me” — and the benefits and drawbacks that befall the generations of women on either side of the emancipated divide. “Milkman” is a song about women that could only have been written and sung by women, and a particularly brilliant example of the viewpoints we’re missing by making them tokens or phantoms in any genre.

It shouldn’t come as any huge surprise that in a year when Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves have been responsible for the genre’s finest records, a strength-in-female-numbers Pistol Annies collection would turn out to be 2018’s best country album. As an alternately droll and affecting wallow in and cure for the blues, it beats the hell out of a recreational Percocet.

 

Pistol Annies

“Interstate Gospel”

RCA Records Nashville

Producers: Frank Liddell, Glen Worf, Eric Masse

 

Album Review: Pistol Annies' 'Interstate Gospel'

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Music

  • Pistol Annies Interstate Gospel

    Album Review: Pistol Annies' 'Interstate Gospel'

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

  • Live Nation Reports Its ‘Best Quarter

    Live Nation Reports Its ‘Best Quarter Ever’

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

  • Chris Cornell

    Chris Cornell’s Widow Files Malpractice Suit Against His Doctor

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

  • Bette Midler and Bella Abzug

    Bette Midler in Talks to Play Politician Bella Abzug in Gloria Steinem Biopic

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

  • Chance The RapperMac Miller: A Celebration

    Mac Miller Celebrated by Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign and John Mayer

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

  • DJ Premier

    Payday Records Celebrates 25th Anniversary With DJ Premier Limited Edition Vinyl

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify Reaches 87 Million Paid Subscribers

    Miserabilism has become a nearly lost art in Nashville as country music has grown increasingly, buoyantly exurban. (You know you’re old if the ancient joke about playing a country record backward and getting your wife, dog and truck back makes a lick of sense.) But leave it to some of the genre’s leading ladies, whose […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad