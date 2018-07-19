Philadelphia Mayor Calls Jay-Z/Made in America Controversy an ‘Unfortunate Misunderstanding’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rapper Jay Z performs on stage at the Capitol One Arena, in WashingtonJay-Z in Concert - , D.C., Washington, USA - 29 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Cla/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A rep for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which has taken place on the city’s Benjamin Franklin every year since 2012, will have to be held elsewhere in the city next year due to the costs — approximately half of which have been covered by Jay’s Roc Nation company — and congestion associated with the event, according to a report in the local publication Billy Penn. Jay-Z responded with a fiery op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer that began, “We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication” and cited the financial benefit the festival has brought to the city.

The mayor responded several hours after the op-ed was published with a statement of his own that calls the situation an “unfortunate misunderstanding” that they are “working to resolve.”

“The City of Philadelphia supports the Made in America festival and is greatly appreciative of all that it has done for Philadelphia,” the statement reads. “We are committed to its continued success and thank them for their partnership. We hope to be able to resolve what has been an unfortunate misunderstanding.  We are working with Roc Nation and Live Nation to resolve this issue and we are committed to continuing our partnership with the Made in America festival.”

A rep for the mayor declined further comment; a rep for Roc Nation did not immediately grant Variety’s request for comment.

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Music

  • Zedd102.7 KIIS FM'S WANGO TANGO, Show,

    Zedd Drops New Single, 'Happy Now,' Featuring Elley Duhe

    A rep for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which has taken place on the city’s Benjamin Franklin every year since 2012, will have to be held elsewhere in the city next year due to the costs — approximately half of which have been covered by Jay’s Roc Nation […]

  • Ed Sheeran

    Watch Ed Sheeran's Creative Process in Trailer for Documentary 'Songwriter'

    A rep for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which has taken place on the city’s Benjamin Franklin every year since 2012, will have to be held elsewhere in the city next year due to the costs — approximately half of which have been covered by Jay’s Roc Nation […]

  • Jay-Z Slams Philadelphia Mayor for Made

    Jay-Z Slams Philadelphia Mayor for Made in America Festival Move

    A rep for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which has taken place on the city’s Benjamin Franklin every year since 2012, will have to be held elsewhere in the city next year due to the costs — approximately half of which have been covered by Jay’s Roc Nation […]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Show Set as Netflix Special

    A rep for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which has taken place on the city’s Benjamin Franklin every year since 2012, will have to be held elsewhere in the city next year due to the costs — approximately half of which have been covered by Jay’s Roc Nation […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad