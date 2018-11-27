New Music from Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Wizkid to Feature on Global Citizen EP

Pharrell Williams, David Guetta and African star Wizkid are among the artists contributing new music to Global Citizen EP 1, a four-track collection being released by the International advocacy organization Global Citizen, in partnership with Warner Music Group’s U.K.-based Parlophone and U.S.-headquartered Atlantic.

The EP is scheduled to be released on all digital platforms on Nov. 30. The song “E-Lo” by Los Unidades and Pharrell Williams (feat. Jozzy), is available starting today and as an instant grat download with purchase of the EP, which has earmarked proceeds to support campaigns and advocacy efforts to end extreme poverty, as well as other causes like gender equality, education, water and sanitation. Coldplay’s Chris Martin serves as curator of Global Citizen’s annual multi-artist concerts, held in New York and scheduled for South Africa on Dec. 2 (a Nelson Mandela inspired lyric video accompanies today’s announcement).

“For hundreds of years, we have witnessed the power of music in bringing people together to drive activism and demand change,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “We are thrilled to release Global Citizen EP 1 with new songs from these incredible artists who stand with us in the fight to defeat extreme poverty, and we are extremely grateful to Dave Holmes, Parlophone Records and Atlantic Records for their dedicated partnership and support as we demand to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030.”

Added Coldplay manager Dave Holmes: “It was a real honor to help further the Global Citizen movement by putting together this release alongside Chris and Parlophone. We’ve ended up with so many incredible performers, and we’re all extremely proud of the finished EP. May it be the first of many.”

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will feature performances by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti and Usher, among others.

See the full track-list for Global Citizen EP 1 below:

1. Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) – Stargate

2. E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams

3. Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades

4. Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades