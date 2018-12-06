×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Buzzcocks Leader Pete Shelley Dies at 63

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Buzzcocks - Pete Shelley'Metro Weekender' Music Festival, Clapham Common, London, Britain - 27 Aug 2006
CREDIT: Alex Sudea/REX/Shutterstock

Pete Shelley, the lead singer of influential punk rock band Buzzcocks has died in Estonia. He was 63.

The BBC reported that he died on Thursday of a suspected heart attack.

The band is known for short, fast and loud hits like “Ever Fallen in Love,” “Orgasm Addict” and “What Do I Get.” Buzzcocks formed in 1976 with Shelley and Howard Devoto, who left the band in 1977 to form Magazine.

Shelley had a hit with “Homosapien” in 1981 as a solo performer; the single was banned by the BBC for its reference to gay sex.

Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was born in Leigh, England. The singer, songwriter and guitarist was inspired to form Buzzcocks after booking the Sex Pistols at a Manchester show, which was depicted in the film “24 Hour Party People.”

Shelley continued to tour with a reunited Buzzcocks, which had dates scheduled through June 2019.

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Music

  • The Buzzcocks - Pete Shelley'Metro Weekender'

    Buzzcocks Leader Pete Shelley Dies at 63

    Pete Shelley, the lead singer of influential punk rock band Buzzcocks has died in Estonia. He was 63. The BBC reported that he died on Thursday of a suspected heart attack. The band is known for hits like “Ever Fallen in Love,” “Orgasm Addict” and “What Do I Get.” Buzzcocks formed in 1976 with Shelley [...]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    Golden Globes: Listen to the Five Nominees for Original Song

    Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning, and going hand in hand with nods for the year’s best in film are the five contenders for original song in a motion picture. The star-studded category is comprised of Kendrick Lamar (“Black Panther”), Dolly Parton (“Dumplin'”), Annie Lennox (“A Private War”) Troye Sivan (“Boy Erased”), [...]

  • Tony Bracy

    Scooter Braun's SB Projects Taps Tony Bracy as VP, Marketing and Promotion

    Scooter Braun’s SB Projects has hired Tony Bracy as vice president of marketing and promotions, the company announced today. Bracy arrives from Capitol Records, where he was West Coast regional promotion director and worked hit songs by Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Tori Kelly, Halsey, Migos and Bastille, among others. In his new role, Bracy will oversee all radio promotion, [...]

  • ©MEREDITH TRUAX

    Republic Records Ups Kevin Lipson to Executive VP of Commerce, Streaming & Digital Strategy

    Republic Records has promoted Kevin Lipson to executive VP of commerce, streaming, and digital strategy, label EVP/General Manager Jim Roppo announced on Thursday. Previously, Lipson was the company’s SVP of Commerce, a role he held since 2014. He is a 22-year veteran of Universal Music Group, having held senior level management positions at the company’s labels Island, Def Jam, UMe and UMG’s commercial [...]

  • Dolly Parton

    Golden Globes Music Nominations: Hello, Dolly ... but No 'Mary Poppins' Songs

    In the Golden Globes’ film music nominations, Dolly is in and “Mary” is out — at least in this year’s much-watched Best Song category. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave all five slots to stars from the pop, country or hip-hop worlds, with Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Annie Lennox and Troye Sivan making [...]

  • Matt Pinfield

    DJ Matt Pinfield On the Mend After Being Hit by Car

    MTV host and veteran radio DJ Matt Pinfield was hospitalized in Los Angeles Wednesday after being hit by a car and suffering major injuries. TMZ was first to report the news, which Pinfield shared on social media. He was crossing the street when he was struck by the car, according to the report. At the hospital, he was [...]

  • Amazon

    Amazon Music Rolls Out New Voice Features to Personalize Listening

    Amazon Music today announced the rollout of new voice features that enables listeners to personalize their streaming music experience. Essentially, listeners can have a conversation with the service’s Alexa to find playlists and music for specific moods or occasions, “liking” or rejecting songs, identifying songs by lyrics and more, all through voice. The goal is for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad