Buzzcocks Leader Pete Shelley Dies at 63

Pete Shelley, the lead singer of influential punk rock band Buzzcocks has died in Estonia. He was 63.

The BBC reported that he died on Thursday of a suspected heart attack.

The band is known for short, fast and loud hits like “Ever Fallen in Love,” “Orgasm Addict” and “What Do I Get.” Buzzcocks formed in 1976 with Shelley and Howard Devoto, who left the band in 1977 to form Magazine.

Shelley had a hit with “Homosapien” in 1981 as a solo performer; the single was banned by the BBC for its reference to gay sex.

Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was born in Leigh, England. The singer, songwriter and guitarist was inspired to form Buzzcocks after booking the Sex Pistols at a Manchester show, which was depicted in the film “24 Hour Party People.”

Shelley continued to tour with a reunited Buzzcocks, which had dates scheduled through June 2019.