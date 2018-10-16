Perry Farrell Inks With BMG, Announces New Album ‘Kind Heaven’

Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven ,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year.

Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman since 2001.

The album pairs Farrell with longtime David Bowie producer Tony Visconti as well as Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Mike Garson (David Bowie), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), Peter Distefano (Porno For Pyros), Dhani Harrison, Elliot Easton (The Cars), Joachim Garraud (David Guetta), and others.

Farrell said, “Every concept I’ve ever had began with music as its bedrock — Jane’s Addiction, Lollapalooza and now ‘Kind Heaven.’ I am energized by my partnership with BMG and their commitment to my music, and to powering it with state of the art technology.”

Ahead of the album release, Farrell will be marking the debut live performance of his new band and music at a special concert at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco on December 2, headlining the Festival of Lights benefit in support of the Bill Graham Memorial Foundation.

Fred Casimir, EVP Global Recordings, BMG, said, “Perry Farrell has been a ground-breaking force in rock culture for three decades. With Lollapalooza he has been a pioneer in creating new music-based experiences. With Kind Heaven, Perry is now taking things on to another level and we are delighted to partner with him on this extraordinary album.”

Kate Hyman, the A&R executive overseeing the deal at BMG, said, “Perry Farrell has created a unique and powerful album. Peppered with Perry’s optimism shining throughout, His ability to bring his vast concepts to life is absolutely magical.”