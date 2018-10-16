You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Perry Farrell Inks With BMG, Announces New Album ‘Kind Heaven’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year.

Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman since 2001.

The album pairs Farrell with longtime David Bowie producer Tony Visconti as well as Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Mike Garson (David Bowie), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), Peter Distefano (Porno For Pyros), Dhani Harrison, Elliot Easton (The Cars), Joachim Garraud (David Guetta), and others.

Farrell said, “Every concept I’ve ever had began with music as its bedrock — Jane’s Addiction, Lollapalooza and now ‘Kind Heaven.’ I am energized by my partnership with BMG and their commitment to my music, and to powering it with state of the art technology.”

Ahead of the album release, Farrell will be marking the debut live performance of his new band and music at a special concert at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco on December 2, headlining the Festival of Lights benefit in support of the Bill Graham Memorial Foundation.

Fred Casimir, EVP Global Recordings, BMG, said, “Perry Farrell has been a ground-breaking force in rock culture for three decades. With Lollapalooza he has been a pioneer in creating new music-based experiences. With Kind Heaven, Perry is now taking things on to another level and we are delighted to partner with him on this extraordinary album.”

Kate Hyman, the A&R executive overseeing the deal at BMG, said, “Perry Farrell has created a unique and powerful album. Peppered with Perry’s optimism shining throughout, His ability to bring his vast concepts to life is absolutely magical.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Music

  • Perry Farrell Inks With BMG, Announces

    Perry Farrell Inks With BMG, Announces New Album 'Kind Heaven'

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

  • Shamrock Capital Acquires Stargate's Publishing

    Shamrock Capital Acquires Stargate's Publishing, Includes Hits by Rihanna, Beyonce, Katy Perry

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

  • Watch Eminem Perform From the Empire

    Watch Eminem Perform ‘Venom’ From Empire State Building on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

  • Loretta Lynn r

    Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, Martina to Honor Loretta Lynn at 'CMT Artists of the Year'

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

  • Mariah Carey hand and feet imprint

    Mariah Carey Announces New Album’s Title and Release Date

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

  • Solange

    Solange’s New Album Coming This Fall

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    BTS Announce Premiere Date for 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    Perry Farrell has signed an exclusive worldwide record deal with BMG to release his forthcoming solo album “Kind Heaven,” which is described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination Kind Heaven,” which is set to open at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas next year. Slated for release in 2019, Kind Heaven marks the first solo album release from the former Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad