Peermusic Signs Linda Perry to Global Publishing Deal

Also announced: a partnership with We Are Hear Music, the record label, publishing and management company run by Perry and Kerry Brown.

Kerry Brown and Linda Perry
CREDIT: Kristin Burns

Peermusic, the 90-year-old independent publishing company that’s home to over a half million titles, has signed Linda Perry as a songwriter to a global publishing deal. In addition, the company announced a joint venture with We Are Hear Music, the record label, publishing and management company run by Perry and her business partner Kerry Brown.

Perry is a Grammy-nominated producer and singer-songwriter best known for her work with Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Pink, as well as her own group, 4 Non Blondes. The Los Angeles-based We Are Hear launched in July 2017 and dubs itself an “artist empowerment company” focusing on publishing, sync, licensing, management, recording, and consultation.

Linda Perry is not only one of the most talented artists, writers and producers on the planet but her energy and vision for We Are Hear Music is inspiring,” said Kathy Spanberger, Peermusic’s president and CEO, Anglo American Region. “The artist-first philosophy that she and Kerry are shaping is something we do at Peermusic as well, so I know we’re going to be great partners.”

Added Nigel Elderton, president, Europe and managing director for Peermusic in the U.K.: “Linda has influenced a generation of songwriters and I’m a huge fan of her work. I’m thrilled Kathy and I were able to work together to bring Linda to peermusic as well as start what I’m sure will be a fruitful partnership with Linda, Kerry and the We Are Hear team. There are many exciting opportunities for them to succeed in the UK and global markets and it’s wonderful that peermusic will be a part of that.”

“Kerry and I started We Are Hear because we believe in music, we believe in community and we believe in empowering artists,” said Perry, speaking on behalf of herself and Brown. “In order to effect change, you need to look for partners that have the same beliefs. We are excited to have found this partnership with Kathy, Nigel and the Peermusic team. Together, we will create a unique model for the future generation of songwriters.”

