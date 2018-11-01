Payday Records Celebrates 25th Anniversary with DJ Premier Limited Edition Single

Legendary hip-hop producer and Gang Starr cofounder DJ Premier is saluting the 25th anniversary of Payday Records by releasing a limited-edition 12″ vinyl single of his songs “Our Streets” (featuring A$AP Ferg) and “Wut U Said?” (featuring Casanova). The black vinyl edition also commemorate the one-year anniversary of the label’s official relaunch, and includes “extra loud” audiophile pressings of the main and clean edits, along with previously unreleased instrumental versions of these tracks.

“Our Streets” has racked up more than 3.3 million views on YouTube and 2.6 million streams on Spotify.

The label was first launched by Patrick Moxey — now chief of Ultra Records — and was a major force during the 1990s, releasing Jay-Z’s first-ever single “In My Lifetime” in 1995 and releases from the likes of Showbiz & AG, Jeru the Damaja and U.T.D., Mos Def’s first group, as well as several projects involving DJ Premier. Moxey relaunched the label a year ago and its current roster includes New Orleans rapper Pell, Brooklyn’s Radamiz as well as the borough’s duo, North Carolina MC BigBabyGucci, London rapper Yung Fume and Atlanta MC Pollari.

“Our Streets” was the relaunched label’s first release.