Paul Simon’s ‘What Not to Bring’ List for Farewell Concert Is Astonishingly Thorough

Concert security, especially in light of recent events and especially in a public park, is no laughing matter, and venues and promoters are to be applauded for the great work they’ve done to keep live-entertainment events safe for everyone involved.

Having said that, and with no small amount of respect for attention to detail, the “What Not to Bring” list for Paul Simon’s forthcoming farewell concert in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, is remarkable in its thoroughness. Extra caution is necessary because of the large crowd expected for it, but also because the park — the site of the World’s Fair in both 1939-40 and 1964-65 — has not hosted a concert in decades.

And yet, some of the items on the list are perplexing, especially when one envisions the average Paul Simon concertgoer: Sure, expected items like weapons, alcoholic drinks, illegal substances, fireworks and glass containers are not allowed. But neither are drones, stuffed animals, stickers or hula hoops. That camera with a detachable lens? Stays home. Kites? No way. Squirtgun? Don’t even think about it. Riding your hoverboard to the show? Find a safe place to lock it up. Totems? We don’t even know what they are but you can’t bring them inside. Animals are not allowed, although service animals are (but apparently that does not extend to stuffed service animals). And in a ban sure to pierce the heart of any true Paul Simon fan, no selfie sticks are allowed.

Many large concerts have long lists of contraband, and we can’t support public safety at large events enough. But just try to keep a straight face when reading the list below (with a huge hat-tip to Caryn Rose) …

WHAT NOT TO BRING

Aerosol Containers (including sunscreen)

Air horns and/or megaphones

Alcoholic beverages of any kind

Animals (besides service animals)

Any container of liquid other than 1 factory sealed bottle of water (1 Liter max)

Any items that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of others

Bicycles (Note: Bicycles will not be permitted inside the venue gates. We will offer bike parking, please stay tuned for more information.)

Cameras with detachable lenses

Camping tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Chairs of any kind

Coolers of any kind (besides those advanced for medical use)

Drones or any other remote flying device

Multi-use e-cigs

Fake IDs

Fireworks, sparklers, firecrackers, and/or incendiary or explosive devices of any kind

Flags and/or flagpoles

Focused Light devices (including laser pointers)

Outside food & beverage (besides one factory-sealed water bottle)

Framed backpacks

Glass containers of any kind

Hammocks

Hula Hoops

Illegal or Illicit Substances of any kind

Kites

Large bags, purses, or backpacks (larger than 20″ x 15″ x 9″)

Mace / Pepper Spray

Marker Pens or Spray Paint

Musical Instruments

Professional Audio Recording Equipment

Tailgating, grilling, or audio recording equipment

Scooters or Personalized Motorized Vehicles

Selfie Sticks

Skateboards, Rollerblads, ‘Hoverboards’

Sleeping Bags

Sporting equipment (frisbees, footballs, whiffleballs, basketballs, soccer balls, etc)

Stickers

Stuffed Animals

Totems

Umbrellas

Unauthorized vending or solicitation materials

Walkie Talkies

Water Guns, water balloons, or other water projectiles

Weapons, Knives, or Firearms of any kind