How to Watch Paul McCartney’s YouTube Concert Live

Paul McCartney dropped his latest album, “Egypt Station,” on Friday (Sept. 7), and he’s celebrating with a live concert on YouTube.

Viewers will be able to tune into the live stream at 5:00/8:00 p.m. PT/ET on McCartney’s YouTube channel PAUL McCARTNEY. The YouTube original special will feature songs from the artist’s new album alongside classics from The Beatles, Wings and his solo discography.

“Egypt Station” is McCartney’s 17th studio album as a solo artist and offers 16 tracks, 15 of which were produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck, Kelly Clarkson). McCartney first teased the album in June, posting mysterious pictures to his social media handles before releasing two singles “I Don’t Know” and “Come On to Me.”

McCartney offered up further details about the album during a recent interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Wednesday morning, saying that the title of the album was derived from one of his own paintings. SAid McCartney: “I did a painting that kind of had Egyptian-y stuff in it because I like Egyptian [writing].”

“Egypt Station” will also be the centerpiece of McCartney’s upcoming international tour called “Freshen Up,” which is set to begin Sept. 17 in Québec City. The tour is scheduled to reach the U.S. in May 2019.