Paul McCartney Lands No. 1 Album for First Time in 36 Years

Sir Paul McCartneySir Paul McCartney in concert at the American Airlines Arena, Miami, USA - 07 Jul 2017
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney returned to the top of the music charts for the first time in more than 36 years when his latest album, “Egypt Station,” opened at No. 1.

The album, which was released on Sept. 7, debuted in the top spot after selling 153,000 copies in its first week, giving McCartney his first ever debut No. 1 album, according to Billboard. His previous chart-toppers had all ascended to the No. 1 spot in weeks following their debuts. “Egypt Station” is his first full album since 2013’s “NEW,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

McCartney last held first place with 1982’s “Tug of War,” his seventh No. 1 solo album. As a member of the Beatles, he also maintains the band’s album record, which has held with 19 No. 1 hits.

McCartney’s 36 year gap is the second longest in Billboard 200 history, falling short only to Johnny Cash’s posthumous release, “American V: A Hundred Highways,” which climbed to first 36 years, 10 months and nine days after his last hit album.

Following McCartney on the chart is Eminem, whose latest album “Kamikaze” dropped to one slot to second place, followed by Lauren Daigle’s No. 3 debut album “Look Up Child.” Drake’s previously No. 1 album “Scorpion” dropped to fifth place, while rapper Mac Miller’s “Swimming” rose to the sixth spot after previously charting at No. 37 the week before his death.

  Sir Paul McCartney

    Paul McCartney Lands No. 1 Album for First Time in 36 Years

    Paul McCartney returned to the top of the music charts for the first time in more than 36 years when his latest album, "Egypt Station," opened at No. 1. The album, which was released on Sept. 7, debuted in the top spot after selling 153,000 copies in its first week, giving McCartney his first ever debut […]

    Paul McCartney returned to the top of the music charts for the first time in more than 36 years when his latest album, “Egypt Station,” opened at No. 1. The album, which was released on Sept. 7, debuted in the top spot after selling 153,000 copies in its first week, giving McCartney his first ever debut […]

    Paul McCartney returned to the top of the music charts for the first time in more than 36 years when his latest album, “Egypt Station,” opened at No. 1. The album, which was released on Sept. 7, debuted in the top spot after selling 153,000 copies in its first week, giving McCartney his first ever debut […]

    Paul McCartney returned to the top of the music charts for the first time in more than 36 years when his latest album, “Egypt Station,” opened at No. 1. The album, which was released on Sept. 7, debuted in the top spot after selling 153,000 copies in its first week, giving McCartney his first ever debut […]

