Five Things You Didn’t See on Paul McCartney’s Grand Central Station Livestream

Chances are good that if you’re reading this, you’ve already watched the YouTube livestream of Paul McCartney’s “secret” “private” concert at New York’s Grand Central Station, so there’s probably not much point in recapping the show (it’s replaying here). It found the former Beatle in fine fettle if slightly rough voice, racing through songs from nearly every era of his career, from “Love Me Do” to “Blackbird” (which he performed on a small stage in the middle of the crowd) and several from his new album “Egypt Station,” which, obviously enough, is the thematic link to staging a concert at “the coolest station we could think of,” as McCartney put it.

The show was special even for those of us who have seen him perform live multiple times — and not just because he was singing a dozen feet away. Obviously, McCartney doesn’t need to tour — he’s doing it because he wants to, and unlike follow-the-muse artists such as Neil Young or Prince, his motivation seems to be pleasing crowds. We got plenty of hits on Friday night, but also seldom-played songs — the Beatles’ 1963 hit “From Me to You” — and an unusual arrangement of the more recent “Valentine” with Paul singing it through a megaphone, giving it a 1920s feel.

But you already know all that. Here are a few things you might not have seen on the livestream: