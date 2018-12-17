Paul McCartney, Emma Stone Take Aim at Bullying With ‘Who Cares’ Short

Paul McCartney and Emma Stone get surreal for a good cause in the short film inspired by McCartney’s new anti-bullying song “Who Cares,” which held its premiere Sunday night at Beverly Hills’ Fine Arts Theater.

In the short directed by Brantley Guitierrez (a longtime McCartney tour photographer) and choreographer Ryan Heffington, the music legend and the A-lister romp around in a black-and-white dance number with mime-like dancers and harlequins on hand-drawn minimalist sets. The film is designed to kick off the anti-bullying social media campaign dubbed “#WhoCaresIDo” backed by numerous non-profit orgs, including Creative Visions Foundation, Artemis Rising and Blue Chip Foundation.

“Who Cares” will drop Monday on Apple Music as an exclusive for 24 hours. After that the hope is that the video and its earnest message, wrapped up in bizarro imagery, will go viral on social media platforms. “Who Cares” preaches that people — no less a cultural giant than Sir Paul himself! — should speak out more about caring for their fellow humans.

“We need a shift in consciousness to make 2019 a year of caring,” said Kathy Eldon, CEO of Creative Visions, which spearheaded the project with L.A.-based production company Subtractive.

“We had a big idea and $5,” said Subtractive CEO Kyle Schember. At the post-screening Q&A there were heaps of praise for the top-flight production team assembled for a pic that runs under 10 minutes. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren worked with Stone on the movie that won her an Oscar, 2016’s “La La Land.”

Gutierrez said he originally suggested making a film based on a different tune from McCartney’s 2018 release “Egypt Station,” which became his buzziest album in years thanks to Sir Paul’s relentless promotion. But the song “Who Cares” fit the mission of Creative Visions, et al. much better.

The video was shot over two days in early October on a stage in Brooklyn. Scheduling was a challenge. Gutierrez informed the crowd that McCartney stipulates his working hours outside of the concert stage are 12 to 6, “which is probably why he looks that good.”

Gutierrez also answered the One Big Question on the minds of everyone in the audience who turned out while McCartney himself was across the Pond playing London’s O2 Arena with special guests Ringo Starr and the Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood.

“He’s exactly what you hope Paul McCartney is like,” Gutierrez said. “Cheeky and super-kind.”