It’s Official: Paul McCartney to Appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

As expected, Paul McCartney will appear in a new episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” joining host James Corden for broadcasts of “The Late Late Show” out of London on June 18 through 21. The “Late Late Show” airs on CBS in the U.S. and on Sky One in the U.K. and NOW TV.

Other guests on deck for London week include Chris Pratt, Damian Lewis, J.J. Abrams and Ruth Wilson in addition to the previously announced Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters.

Variety reported on Monday that the Beatles legend and the British television personality were seen filming together in Liverpool. Said Liverpool Beatles tourguide Jackie Spencer: “[McCartney] was being really nice to everybody. He was backing people in so they could get pictures with him. He and James Corden were taking selfies. And they just walked back, got in the car and disappeared off and went ’round Liverpool. It was fabulous.”

During the “Carpool Karaoke” segment, McCartney gives Corden a tour of his hometown of Liverpool as they sing a few of his hits.

McCartney is expected to announce a new album imminently having provoked some social media talk when, after replacing his Twitter profile picture with a white box Saturday, he changed it Sunday to a drawing that appears to show, depending on your interpretation, a train into a tunnel or a pyramid.