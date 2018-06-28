Paris Jackson Reflects on Final Moments With Grandfather Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson paid tribute to Joe Jackson on Wednesday, calling her grandfather “one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

She posted a picture on Instagram holding his hand, as well photos of him earlier in his career with a heartfelt caption. “RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” she wrote.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, praised her grandpa’s legacy, writing, “Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson. you are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you.

She continued, “Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

She also detailed their last moments together, recalling advice he had given her and stories he shared about her father.

“My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. I made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and I’m going to hold you to it. And I promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. To never be forgotten. My great grandchildren will know who Joseph Jackson is,” she said.