Paris Jackson Reflects on Final Moments With Grandfather Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson paid tribute to Joe Jackson on Wednesday, calling her grandfather “one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

She posted a picture on Instagram holding his hand, as well photos of him earlier in his career with a heartfelt caption. “RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” she wrote.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, praised her grandpa’s legacy, writing, “Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson. you are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you.

She continued, “Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.

She also detailed their last moments together, recalling advice he had given her and stories he shared about her father.

“My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. I made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and I’m going to hold you to it. And I promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. To never be forgotten. My great grandchildren will know who Joseph Jackson is,” she said.

