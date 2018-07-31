Paradigm Ups Kristin O’Neill and Nate Sokolski to Music Agents

Both got their start at The Windish Agency.

Kristin O’Neill and Nate Sokolski have been promoted to music agents at Paradigm Talent Agency. Both will be based out of the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

O’Neill arrives from The Windish Agency, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2015, where she rose through the ranks from receptionist to assistant to booking coordinator for agent Evan Hancock, whose roster includes Four Tet, Kaytranada and Thundercat. O’Neill’s acts include such newcomers as Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Parson James, Chrome Sparks, Hazey Eyes and Kelly Lee Owens.

Sokolski also started at Windish, rising from assistant to booking coordinator for agent Sam Hunt, whose clients include Diplo, Major Lazer, A-Trak, Chromeo, Matt and Kim, The xx and Run The Jewels. Sokolski’s credits extend to events like Brownies & Lemonade and the Mad Decent Block Parties.

Said Windish in announcing O’Neill’s and Sokolski’s promotions: “We’re very proud to have built an agency where outstanding people can flourish and grow their careers. Kristin and Nate are doing tremendous work on behalf of our clients and we look forward to their many future contributions.”

In June, Paradigm upped seven staffers to agent status: Joshua Finn, Q’Marth Ghaemi, Mary Izzo, Jake Attermann, Jeff Mangialardi, Hilary Jacobs and Ethan Neale.

