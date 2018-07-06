Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie is giving new meaning to the band’s queer anthem “Girls/Girls/Boys.” In a new interview with Paper magazine, the musician opened up about his sexuality, identifying as pansexual.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” Urie said. “I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

“I guess this is me coming out as pansexual,” he added.

Urie has been recognized as an advocate for the LGBT community since Panic! dropped “Girls/Girls/Boys” in 2013 as part of the band’s fourth studio album, “Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!” The song, which is about a woman who loves both men and women, has since become a staple for Panic!’s live sets, during which fans wave pride flags and rainbow signs.

“That song was about my first threesome, but they made it about coming out and accepting who you are as a person, which I thought, ‘What a way better message,'” Urie said. “Taking this thing that I wrote about and then changing it to be more inspiring for your own purposes — what a beautiful idea.”

The singer also discussed what he used to call his “stage gay” persona, which he acknowledged has made some uncomfortable in the past.

“For our first headline tour I would go up to Ryan, our guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth, and he would be so mad,” Urie said. “I was like, ‘I just want to kiss you, bro.’ I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers, we’re just kind of like smooching on each other. People just get hammered and fool around.”

Urie also recently starred on Broadway in “Kinky Boots,” which features LGBT themes and celebrates drag queen culture. Panic!’s latest album, “Pray for the Wicked,” dropped on June 22.