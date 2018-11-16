Pandora Unveils Its Artists to Watch for 2019: Normani, City Girls, Brockhampton, More

Pandora has unveiled its Artists to Watch for 2019, a diverse group that ranges from Fifth Harmony member Normani and rap groups the City Girls and Brockhampton to Glassnote singer-songwriter Jade Bird to South Korean boy band Monsta X.

The annual list uses a combination of curation and data from Pandora and its in-house analysts Next Big Sound to predict which artists will break through in a major way, and its track record is impressively solid: Last year’s list included Greta Van Fleet, Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Lil Xan, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers and Ski Mask the Slump God, and previous years have included Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign.

A blog post with more information can be found here; the playlist appears below and can be accessed here.