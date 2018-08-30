Pamela Des Barres Writes Moving Remembrance of Country-Rock Pioneer Gram Parsons

On the 50th anniversary of the Byrds' groundbreaking "Sweetheart of the Rodeo," Pamela Des Barres has written about her late friend.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the entire Americana musical genre. Byrds cofounders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman have united a band — with country ace Marty Stuart — to tour behind the anniversary this fall.

A key architect of that album was singer-songwriter and die-hard country convert Gram Parsons, who’d joined the band as a keyboardist but basically ended up steering the direction of the entire album. While his stint with the Byrds lasted just a matter of months — he left, before the album was even released, when the band decided to perform in apartheid South Africa — and went on to further the album’s pioneering sound over two albums with the Flying Burrito Brothers and later two solo outings. He died of a heroin overdose in 1973.

While writer and veteran Hollywood rock scenester Pamela des Barres is best known for her memoir, “I’m With the Band,” and the stadium-strutting rock bands featured in it, she has long said that the Burritos were her all-time favorite band — she wrote superb liner notes for the “Live at the Avalon 1969” archival release — and was a close personal friend of Parsons’.

Related

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of “Sweetheart,” she’s written a long and lovely remembrance of Parsons on the Please Kill Me site.

“It was Spring of ’68, and I had been an obsessed Byrds fan from the get-go, standing below Chris Hillman as he solemnly plucked his bass at the Whisky, Troubadour, love-ins, and various places around Hollywood, making tempting goo-goo eyes at him if his glance happened to settle upon me. We’d had several interactions since I’d knocked on the backstage door at Ciro’s in ’66, when Jim McGuinn handed me a joint and invited me inside to join them. Hey, you have to seize every moment you’re in, right? But like our good ol’ ex-prez, I didn’t inhale that night. Instead, I passed the reefer between the band members, trying to maintain my unstoned, teenage cool.

“There was talk around town (that’s how we found things out waaaay back then!) that the Byrds had a new member and he was none other than the sparkling fellow we’d encountered at the Yellow Submarine premiere. I remember sitting cross-legged, close to the front (always) at the Kaleidoscope Club when Gram Parsons loped across the stage along with the rest of the Byrds and changed music forever. What the heck was this? …”

Read the entire piece right here.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Music

  • Troye Sivan facetime Portrait

    Troye Sivan on His New Album and Struggling With Internalized Homophobia

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

  • Pamela Des Barres Writes Moving Remembrance

    Pamela Des Barres Writes Moving Remembrance of Country-Rock Pioneer Gram Parsons

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

  • 'A Star Is Born,' Featuring New

    'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Will Feature New Songs From Lady Gaga

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Watch Elton John and Boogie Host a Rap Battle in New Snickers Ad

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

  • Stephen Schwartz

    Songs of Hope to Honor Composer Stephen Schwartz

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

  • Bob Moses Headlines Guadalupe Valley Wine,

    Bob Moses Headlines a Chill Music and Food Experience in Baja's Wine Country

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

  • Russell Simmons House

    Disgraced Music Mogul Russell Simmons Quickly Sells Sunset Strip Spanish

    The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album — released 50 years ago today — is considered by many to be the first truly country-rock album, one that not only spurred a movement that arguably reached an ultimate end point in the blockbuster success of the Eagles, but also vastly influenced Nashville’s sound and spawned the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad