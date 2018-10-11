You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Rest of Tour

The rocker is suffering from a hand injury.

Ozzy Osbourne - Black SabbathBlack Sabbath in concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, America - 10 Aug 2013
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the rest of the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour due to an infection in his right hand, Rolling Stone reports.  Two California dates were previously postponed so the singer could undergo surgery to treat the injury. The decision to cancel the rest of his dates, which includes this weekend’s gig in Las Vegas, comes after doctors informed him that additional surgeries will be required to fully heal his hand.

Osbourne plans to reschedule the remainder of the tour for 2019.

“I’m so f—ing bummed about cancelling these shows,” he said in a statement. “The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Though Osbourne called the No More Tours 2 his “final” outing earlier this year, he clarified that this does not mark his retirement — he just won’t be doing anymore world tours. “I’m still going to be doing gigs, but I’m not going on tour for six months at a time anymore,” he said.

The tour is scheduled to begin again on Jan. 30 in Dublin, followed by a U.K. and European leg in the spring, and then a pass through Australia and New Zealand.

Though this month’s leg of the tour has yet to be rescheduled, fans are encouraged to keep their tickets for the canceled shows in Mountain View, Calif., Chula Vista, Calif., Los Angeles and Las Vegas, as they will be valid to use for their rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

