Outside Lands Festival Announces Grass Lands: a ‘Curated Cannabis Experience’

Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly today announced Grass Lands at Outside Lands, the first “curated cannabis experience” at a major U.S. music festival. Grass Lands will be a new area at the annual San Francisco music festival “focused on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life,” and joins Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic and the event’s line-up of culinary offerings.

Outside Lands takes place Aug. 10-12 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and features performances by The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson, Odesza, Future, Beck, Portugal. The Man, DJ Snake and others.

Grass Lands will celebrate cannabis by educating festival attendees and exploring the different uses of cannabis and the associated products, according to the announcement. While no cannabis or cannabis products will be available for purchase or consumption onsite at the festival this year, there will be a delivery service partner represented (although it will not deliver to the festival’s site within Golden Gate Park). Grass Lands will manifest as a Town Square featuring The Greenhouse with “budtenders” (cannabis product specialists) that will offer cannabis education, The Confectionery featuring treats, The Lemonade Stand, The Flower Shop offering flower crowns, a cannabis-themed Farmers Market, an interactive Smell Wall featuring botanical terpenes, and a delivery service featuring a wealth of available cannabis products.

The Grass Lands experience has been curated by Highland Events in conjunction with Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly. The area will showcase leading cannabis companies including: Cookies, Ona.Life, Flow Kana, CannaCraft, Kiva Confections, Lemonnade, True Terpenes, Mesh Brands, Sunday Goods, Pax Labs, Jetty Extracts, Emerald Exchange, Barbary Coast, and more.

“Outside Lands is always exploring different ways to create a unique and memorable festival experience for attendees, while also celebrating our Northern California community. Much the way that Wine Lands celebrates Napa and Sonoma as the leaders in U.S. wine production, Grass Lands will shine a light on the area’s importance as pioneers in the cannabis world,” said Rick Farman, co-founder of Superfly, co-producers of Outside Lands. “With recreational marijuana now legal in California, there is so much to discover. We are excited to be the first major festival in the country to offer attendees the chance to learn about the latest in cannabis development.”

“Outside Lands is the pinnacle of music festivals – both in the Bay Area and nationwide – and we’re thrilled to create this partnership at such a crucial inflection point of the cannabis industry,” said Salwa Ibrahim, COO of Highland Events.