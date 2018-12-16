×
Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Set at Rolling Loud Festival (Watch)

The Migos rapper's public campaign of contrition continues.

By
Variety Staff

Cardi B
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Migos rapper Offset is continuing a public display of contrition to win back wife and fellow rapper Cardi B. Appearing onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Offset surprised the crowd at the Banc of California Stadium by appearing during Cardi’s set with flowers and a cake and displaying the plea “Take Me Back Cardi.”

The moment was captured on video (see below, via PopCrave). The two can be seen exchanging words after which Offset exits the stage and Cardi has the props removed. Others on the bill for the two-day festival include Post Malone, who headlined on Friday night, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage, among others. Cardi was the headliner on Saturday night.

The Banc of California stadium launched in June. With a seating capacity of 23,500, the music venue was built in 20 months for $350 million on the site of the venerable L.A. Memorial Sports Arena, adjacent to the Coliseum and the USC campus.

Cardi B announced on Dec. 2 that she and husband Offset — with whom she has a child, Kulture — had separated. A day before at the Variety Hitmakers brunch in which Migos was awarded Group of the Year, Offset thanked Cardi, noting, “She always supported me from day one and kept me going when I was thinking things were slowing down.”

