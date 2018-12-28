×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Norman Gimbel, Oscar, Grammy-Winning Lyricist, Dies at 91

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norman Gimbel attends the Fulfillment Fund's 4th Annual "The Songs Of Our Lives" Benefit Concert at Wadsworth Theater on June 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic)
CREDIT: FilmMagic

Norman Gimbel, an Oscar and Grammy-winning composer whose lyrics graced hit songs such as Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and Jim Croce’s “I Got a Name,” died at the age of 91 on December 19 at his longtime home in Montecito, Calif.

His death was confirmed by BMI, which paid tribute on its website, noting: “BMI was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of renowned songwriter Norman Gimbel, a truly prolific and gifted writer who will be greatly missed by his many friends and fans here.”

The Brooklyn native wrote the words to both “The Girl from Ipanema” and the “Happy Days” theme, earning an Academy Award with David Shire for Jennifer Warnes’ “It Goes Like It Goes,” the Best Original Song winner for 1979’s “Norma Rae,” which also garnered Sally Field her first of two Best Actress Oscars.

With his longtime writing collaborator Charles Fox, Gimbel’s lyrics to Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” earned them the Song of the Year Grammy in 1973. The chart-topper was covered years later by the Fugees in a hip-hop version.

Croce’s “I Got a Name,” released the day after his death in a plane crash in September, 1973, was yet another Gimbel-Fox creation.

Related

In their 30-year partnership, Gimbel and Fox wrote more than 150 songs together, earning Oscar nominations for Olivia Newton-John’s “Richard’s Window” (from 1975’s “The Other Side of the Mountain”) and Barry Manilow’s “Ready to Take a Chance Again” (from 1978’s comedy “Foul Play’).

In addition to “Happy Days,” Gimbel and Fox also wrote the themes for such TV shows as Garry Marshall’s “Laverne & Shirley” (“Making Our Dreams Come True”), “Paper Chase,” “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “Wonder Woman.”

The 1984 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee’s English lyrics for “The Girl from Ipanema,” made the Astrud Gilberto and Stan Getz standard an international sensation and one of the most covered songs of all time, winning the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1965.

Born in Brooklyn, Nov. 16, 1927, Gimbel worked for music publishers David Blum and Edwin H. Morris, writing the words to Teresa Brewer’s hit “Ricochet Romance” and Andy Williams’ 1956 chart-topper, “Canadian Sunset.”

He also collaborated with Broadway composer Morris “Moose” Charlap on the musicals “Whoop-Up” in 1958 and “The Conquering Hero,” with a book by Larry Gelbart, in 1961, after a stint with Frank Loesser, who wrote the currently controversial, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

In the ‘60s, Gimbel provided English translations to music by Brazilian composers like Antonio Carlos Jobim, then for Michel Legrand’s 1964 musical “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” an acknowledged major influence on Damien Chazelle’s celebrated “La La Land.”

When Gimbel moved to the west coast in 1967, he worked with composers including Lalo Shifrin, Elmer Bernstein, Bill Conti, Quincy Jones, Burt Bachrach and Nelly Gimbel, his daughter.

His songs were heard in films like “The Phantom Tollbooth” (1970), “Where’s Poppa?” (1970), “A Troll in Central Park” (1994) and “Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure” (2001).

Gimbel is survived by his sons Tony and Peter and daughters Nelly and Hannah. Tony has overseen his father’s Normans Music Publishing Co. (now Words West LLC) for the past 25 years.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack (Video)

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Music

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Cancels Las Vegas Show, Citing Illness

    Ariana Grande may be celebrating the run-up to New Year’s Eve with bed rest. One thing is certain: She won’t be spending it on stage at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, where she’d been scheduled to do a one-off show Dec. 29 — highly anticipated since it would have been her first since splitting with [...]

  • The Best Music Boxed Sets of

    The 10 Best Music Boxed Sets of 2018

    “Out with the old, in with the new” is a great motto for a new year… and one that those of us who love archival music releases try to pay as little attention to as possible. If you have some gift cards burning a hole in your wallet, now is a good time to circle [...]

  • Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be

    Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be Held at Original Site

    As anticipated, a three-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock Music & Arts Festival will take place August 15-17 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on the site of the original event. The venue will produce the event along with Live Nation Concerts and the brand communications agency INVNT. Described [...]

  • Cher - 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree2018

    Adam Lambert Brings Cher to Tears With Moving Version of 'Believe' (Watch)

    One of several highlights of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Dec. 26, was Adam Lambert’s moving tribute to Cher. The “American Idol” alum and current Queen frontman delivered a slowed down version of Cher’s 1998 song “Believe,” which prompted the 72-year-old singer and actress to wipe tears from her eyes [...]

  • Adam Bravin, Bryan Rabin

    Giorgio's Nightclub to Make Palm Springs Film Festival Debut at Mr. Lyons

    Giorgio’s is heading to the desert. Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin will transform the iconic Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs into their legendary Giorgio’s discotheque following the opening night gala of the Palms Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring Giorgio’s to the desert,” Rabin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad