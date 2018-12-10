×
Sony/ATV Music Publishing Extends Deal With Hitmaker Noonie Bao

The Swedish songwriter's credits include "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara and "Never Be The Same” by Camila Cabello.

Variety Staff

Sony/ATV Scandinavia Managing Director & SVP A&R Europe Johnny Tennander, Noonie Bao and Noonie Bao's manager Jakob Emtestam.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has extended its worldwide deal with Swedish songwriter Noonie Bao, whose hits include “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara and “Never Be The Same” by Camila Cabello. The Los Angeles-based Bao currently is credited on Rita Ora’s UK smash “Let You Love Me.” The company first signed Bao 11 years ago.

Said Sony/ATV UK Managing Director and President, Worldwide Creative Guy Moot: “It has been incredible to watch Noonie’s growth as she has matured into one of the most accomplished topliners and lyricists in the world today. She has already created an unbelievable catalogue of songs, but we know that there is still so much more to come from her.”

Sony/ATV Scandinavia Managing Director & SVP A&R Europe Johnny Tennander and Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Co-Head of West Coast A&R Amanda Hill, who serves as Bao’s US-based A&R, said on behalf of the company: “We are so thrilled to continue our relationship with Noonie. She is an incredibly gifted songwriter mixed with the heart and soul of a beautiful human being which makes it all that more wonderful to be in business with her.”

Bao originally came to the music industry as an artist, releasing the album  “I Am Noonie Bao” in 2012. Her first big break as a songwriter came that same year with Avicii and Nicky Romero’s “I Could Be The One,” on which she served as a co-writer. She has collaborated extensively with Charli XCX as well as with Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and Demi Lovato.

Named to Variety’s 2017 Hitmakers list, Bao said of “Stay,” “I love how the chorus is only vocal and vocoder, whereas the buildup maybe hints at something else; it’s unexpected but still feels natural.”

Sony/ATV is home to more than 3 million copyrights, including such standards as “New York, New York”, “Hallelujah”, “All You Need Is Love”, “You’ve Got a Friend”, “Moon River”, “Jailhouse Rock” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” among others. The company represents the copyrights of such artists as The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Carole King, Joni Mitchell as well as The Chainsmokers, Drake, Calvin Harris, Alicia Keys, Khalid, Lady Gaga,  Pink, Travis Scott, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Sia and Pharrell Williams.

