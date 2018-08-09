Nicki Minaj to Perform on VMAs From ‘Iconic New York Location’

Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

MTV today announced that Nicki Minaj will return to the VMAs in a special performance from an iconic location in New York. This will mark Minaj’s debut performance after the release of her oft-delayed new album, “Queen,” which will be released on Aug. 17, the Friday before the VMAs.

The announcement notes that “It will also be the first time a major awards show will televise a performance from the surprise location.” (Considering the album title and the fact that Nicki was raised in New York City’s largest borough, our money is on a location somewhere in Queens — maybe the Unisphere?)

Previously announced performers include Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, and Logic with Ryan Tedder, and Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award”; she will also perform on the show for the first time since 2001.

The “VMAs” will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The full list of nominees for the 2018 “VMAs” is available here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 12 VMA categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Friday, August 10. Voting for the “Best New Artist” award, presented by Taco Bell, will remain active until the VMA broadcast. MTV has teamed up with Amazon to release a skill for Alexa, the cloud-based voice service, that will allow customers to vote for “Artist of the Year.”  To cast your vote, just say, “Alexa, vote for the VMAs” on any Alexa-enabled device.

Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2018 VMAs. Melanie Block serves as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music.  Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent.

 

 

    11 Women Accuse Former Lumineers Manager of Sexual Assault, Misconduct

    Troye Sivan Drops Dreamy New Song, 'Animal' (Listen)

    Another Planet Entertainment Marks 15 Years of Business in the San Francisco Bay

    'Freaky Friday' Team Takes Their 2016 Musical to the Small Screen

    Samsung Announces Bixby Smart Speaker, Spotify Partnership

    Watch Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Create a Song by Himself in 'Play' Video

    Capitol Congress Corrals Global Music Team, Migos and a Beatle

