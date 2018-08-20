Nicki Minaj Slams Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, More for ‘Queen’ Missing No. 1

Minaj claims "Spotify had to teach me a lesson."

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki MinajThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In a Twitter barrage on Sunday, Nicki Minaj slammed Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and others for her new album “Queen” not topping the album charts and coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Scott’s “Astroworld.” According to the Nielsen Music tally published in Billboard, Scott’s album earned 205,000 equivalent album units while Minaj’s had some 20,000 less, with 185,000.

She claimed Spotify was punishing her for hosting her “Queen Radio” show on Apple Music and playing music from the album in the hour before its official release, and that the company retracted a promotion that had been agreed upon before she joined forces with Apple.

She also claimed she had spoken with Scott and “He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.” A rep for Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She also said that a sales bundle of Scott merchandise and concert-ticket access skewed the numbers in his favor, although she used similar tactics in her roll-out. She pointed to an Instagram post by Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner that promoted the bundles and sort of implied that fans could see their baby Stormi on the tour. She also blamed her label, Republic, for not getting involved, claiming it is concerned about retribution against Ariana Grande’s album, which dropped Friday and will see its chart debuts next week.

Related

me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

She then made a broad statement about sexism in the workplace — Do you know how many women get systematically blackballed out of their positions in an office building & can’t fight back????? — before walking back the entire situation, saying “People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you.  Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up.” Enjoy the entire series below.

Billboard had not commented directly on Minaj’s tweetstorm as of Monday morning. Its chart article says Scott earned 205,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Aug. 16, according to Nielsen Music, of which a little over 78,000 were from traditional album sales, while Minaj racked up 185,000 equivalent album units earned, of which 78,000 were in traditional album sales. The publication notes: “’Queen,’ like ‘Astroworld,’ saw its sales bolstered by an array of merchandise/album bundles sold via Minaj’s official website. ‘Queen’ also benefits from sales generated by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with her upcoming co-headlining tour with Future.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Music

  • Nicki MinajThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Nicki Minaj Slams Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, More for 'Queen' Missing No. 1

    In a Twitter barrage on Sunday, Nicki Minaj slammed Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and others for her new album “Queen” not topping the album charts and coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Scott’s “Astroworld.” According to the Nielsen Music tally published in Billboard, Scott’s album earned 205,000 equivalent album units […]

  • Eric Wong Named COO of Island

    Eric Wong Named COO of Island Records

    In a Twitter barrage on Sunday, Nicki Minaj slammed Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and others for her new album “Queen” not topping the album charts and coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Scott’s “Astroworld.” According to the Nielsen Music tally published in Billboard, Scott’s album earned 205,000 equivalent album units […]

  • Brandi Carlile

    Concert Review: Brandi Carlile Covers Aretha, Channels Elton in Moving Greek Show

    In a Twitter barrage on Sunday, Nicki Minaj slammed Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and others for her new album “Queen” not topping the album charts and coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Scott’s “Astroworld.” According to the Nielsen Music tally published in Billboard, Scott’s album earned 205,000 equivalent album units […]

  • Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Defends Decision to Perform in Israel

    In a Twitter barrage on Sunday, Nicki Minaj slammed Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and others for her new album “Queen” not topping the album charts and coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Scott’s “Astroworld.” According to the Nielsen Music tally published in Billboard, Scott’s album earned 205,000 equivalent album units […]

  • Ariana Grande One Love Manchester

    Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Includes Hidden Tribute to Manchester Victims

    In a Twitter barrage on Sunday, Nicki Minaj slammed Spotify, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and others for her new album “Queen” not topping the album charts and coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Scott’s “Astroworld.” According to the Nielsen Music tally published in Billboard, Scott’s album earned 205,000 equivalent album units […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad